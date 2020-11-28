Heart biopic written & directed by Carrie Brownstein coming to Amazon

Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney and Portlandia is writing a biopic about rock band Heart that she will also direct. As reported by Rolling Stone, the news came from Heart's Ann Wilson in an interview on SiriusXM. “I can’t tell you all about it, because it’s still being written right now… I saw the first draft of [Brownstein’s] script, it’s really cool,” Ann Wilson told Sirius XM’s Volume West. “The script started in childhood and ended up in the Nineties.”

While the film is still in pre-production, Wilson also said they're starting to think about casting. "A few actresses have come forward, but no one that’s right,” Wilson said. “Anne Hathaway came forward [to play Ann], but I don’t think she’s exactly right for it." The film is being made for Amazon Prime.

This will be Brownstein's first feature film, but she's directed episodes of Portlandia, Search Party, A.P. Bio, Mrs. Fletcher and more, and cowrote The Nowhere Inn with St. Vincent which they both also starred in. That film premiered at Sundance back in January.

Sleater Kinney were set to tour this year with Wilco but due to the pandemic its been rescheduled for August 2021.