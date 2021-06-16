Heartless Bastards announce new LP, fall tour (watch video for first single “How Low”)

Heartless Bastards have announced their sixth album, and first new album in five years. A Beautiful Life is due out September 10 via Sweet Unknown Records/Thirty Tigers, and they've shared the first single, the bright, buoyant "How Low," which you can watch the video for below. The song "was inspired by my frustration with late-stage capitalism's effect on humanity and our environment," frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom says. "The planet sustains our lives, but if we continue to make everything we use disposable to where we have to constantly buy things over and over again, and we pollute, we’re going to wipe ourselves out in the not too distant future. Profits have been put far ahead of what is good for humanity. We’re all trying to get by in this world, but at what cost? We need a better system, one where we work for the common good. Today's prevalent mental health issues are definitely tied to this every man for himself mentality. It’s very isolating, people are longing for deep connections. Maybe a balanced society seems idyllic, but let’s dare to dream of a better world and all the possibilities If we all stop fighting amongst ourselves, and look at the bigger picture. 'How Low' felt like a challenging message to convey in a 4-minute video, but I think Sam Wainwright Douglas and David Hartstein did an incredible job."

The band's current lineup, which includes Lauren Gurgiolo (Okkervil River), drummer Greggory Clifford (White Denim), multi-instrumentalist Jesse Chandler (Mercury Rev, Midlake), keyboardist Bo Koster (My Morning Jacket), guitarist David Pulkingham (Patty Griffin), and longtime bassist Jesse Ebaugh joining Wennerstrom, will head out on tour in support of the album in the fall, with dates in Nashville, Minneapolis, Chicago, NYC, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Austin, West Hollywood, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC date is at Bowery Ballroom on September 30 (tickets), and the West Hollywood date is at Troubadour on November 4 (tickets). Tickets for those and all dates go on sale Friday 6/18 at 10 AM local time, with artists presales happening now.

The Heartless Bastards - A Beautiful Life Tracklist

1.Revolution

2. How Low

3. You Never Know

4. When I Was Younger

5. The River

6. Photograph

7. A Beautiful Life

8. Dust

9. Went Around The World

10. It Doesn’t Matter Now

11. The Thinker

THE HEARTLESS BASTARDS: 2021 TOUR

Sep 16, 2021 - Stickyz - Little Rock, AR

Sep 17, 2021 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO

Sep 18, 2021 - Off Broadway Nightclub - St. Louis, MO

Sep 19, 2021 - 3rd & Lindsley Lightning 100 Sunday Show - Nashville, TN

Sep 22, 2021 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

Sep 23, 2021 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Sep 24, 2021 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

Sep 25, 2021 - Madison Theater - Covington, KY

Sep 27, 2021 - Mr. Small's Theatre - Millvale, PA

Sep 29, 2021 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

Sep 30, 2021 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Oct 1, 2021 - World Cafe Live Downstairs - Philadelphia, PA

Oct 2, 2021 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

Oct 4, 2021 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Oct 5, 2021 - Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA

Oct 7, 2021 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX

Oct 8, 2021 - Austin City Limits Festival - Austin, TX

Oct 29, 2021 - Gruene Hall - New Braunfels, TX

Oct 30, 2021 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

Oct 31, 2021 - Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery - Santa Fe, NM

Nov 1, 2021 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

Nov 3, 2021 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA

Nov 4, 2021 - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA

Nov 5, 2021 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

Nov 6, 2021 - Starline Social Club Ballroom - Oakland, CA

Nov 8, 2021 - Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub - Sacramento, CA

Nov 9, 2021 - Arcata Theatre Lounge - Arcata, CA

Nov 11, 2021 - Sessions Music Hall - Eugene, OR

Nov 12, 2021 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

Nov 13, 2021 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

Nov 14, 2021 - The Wilma - Missoula, MT

Nov 15, 2021 - The ELM - Bozeman, MT

Nov 17, 2021 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 19, 2021 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO

Nov 20, 2021 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

Nov 21, 2021 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

Nov 24, 2021 - The Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX