Heartless Bastards announce North American tour

Heartless Bastards have announced a North American spring tour, with dates kicking off May 4 in Baton Rouge and wrapping up June 10 in Austin. Before that, they've got a few other shows, including this month's Innings Festival in Tempe, AZ and Atlanta's Shaky Knees in March. All dates are listed below.

The NYC stop is Brooklyn Bowl on May 12. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local time.

Heartless Bastards most recent album is 2021's A Beautiful Life, and you can stream that below.

--

HEARTLESS BASTARDS - 2023 TOUR

FEB 12, 2023 - Block Heater 2023 - Jack Singer Concert Hall - Calgary, AB - w/The Jayhawks, Aysanabee

FEB 25, 2023 - Innings Festival - Tempe, AZ

MAR 5, 2023 - Graham's Give Back @ Haute Spot - Cedar Park (Austin), TX - The Unity Show benefit

MAY 4, 2023 - Chelsea's Live - Baton Rouge, LA

MAY 5, 2023 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

MAY 6, 2023 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

MAY 7, 2023 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

MAY 9, 2023 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

MAY 11, 2023 - The Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

MAY 12, 2023 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY

MAY 13, 2023 - Crystal Ballroom - Somerville, MA

MAY 14, 2023 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

MAY 16, 2023 - The State Theatre - State College, PA

MAY 18, 2023 - Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

MAY 19, 2023 - The Burl - Lexington, KY

MAY 20, 2023 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

JUN 2, 2023 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

JUN 3, 2023 - Last Concert Cafe - Houston, TX

JUN 9, 2023 - Antone's - Austin, TX

JUN 10, 2023 - Antone's - Austin, TX