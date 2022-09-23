Heavenly reuniting for first shows in 28 years, reissuing ’90s albums on vinyl

Heavenly, the '90s-era UK indiepop greats that formed from the ashes of Talulah Gosh, are reissuing all four of their studio albums on vinyl via Skep Wax, the label run by the band's Amelia Fletcher and Rob Pursey (who also played in Marine Research, Tender Trap and is currently in The Catenary Wires). All four include recreations of the original artwork and include a 7” booklet with lyrics and new sleeve notes by the members of the band. The first of those reissues is 1991's Heavenly Vs Satan which will be out November 11 and can be-pre-ordered here.

Perhaps more excitingly, Heavenly are getting the band back together to play their first shows in 28 years at London's Bush Hall on May 19 & 20. The 5/20 show sold out instantly and 5/19 goes on sale Saturday, September 24 at 10 AM UK time.