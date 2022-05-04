Heavy Heavy Low Low, Duck Duck Goose, For Your Health & Thin announce tour

Heavy Heavy Low Low and Duck Duck Goose are two of the bands who helped pioneer the style of theatrical, chaotic hardcore that's been having a comeback lately, and they were both supposed to reunite for a tour together until the pandemic got in the way. Now, they're once again gearing up to do so, and they're taking out two great new bands who help carry the chaotic hardcore torch: NYC mathgrinders Thin and Ohio post-hardcore boundary-pushers For Your Health.

The tour hits NYC on July 7 at Knitting Factory Brooklyn, and tickets for that one go on sale Friday (5/6) at 10 AM. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Last year, Heavy Heavy Low Low members formed the new band Bone Cutter and released their debut self-tilted EP on Twelve Gauge Records. You can pick that up on limited oxblood/black swirl vinyl and read our interview with vocalist Robbie Smith.

For Your Health's debut LP In Spite Of also came out on Twelve Gauge last year, and you can get that on limited clear & red butterfly vinyl and read our interview with them too.

Thin recently put out a split with The Wind in the Trees on Twelve Gauge, and they also open Cloud Rat's show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on May 28 alongside Die Choking, Fed Ash, and Vasoconstriction.

Heavy Heavy Low Low Duck Duck Goose loading...

--

25 Chaotic Hardcore, Mathcore & Sasscore Albums from the 2000s That Are Seminal Today