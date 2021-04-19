Hedwig’s John Cameron Mitchell cast as ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic in miniseries w/ Kate McKinnon

You may remember that Tiger King, the Netflix docuseries everybody watched during the early days of pandemic lockdown, spawned two different limited series that are currently in production: One, being produced by CBS with Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic, and the other produced by NBCU that had cast SNL's Kate McKinnon as Joe's enemy, Carol Baskin. The latter has now found its Joe Exotic: Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator and star John Cameron Mitchell.

“I’m thrilled to take on the role of this modern folk antihero,” said Mitchell in a statement. “Joe and I are the same age and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world.”

“It’s clear that an over-the-top character like Joe needed someone very special,” said Steven O’Neill, who is VP of casting and talent development for series producer UCP. “We are so excited to have John Cameron Mitchell, an adored icon of the LGBTQ community, take on this compelling role. His casting speaks to our ongoing vision of universal storytelling, and we can’t wait for our audiences to experience the show.”

Joe Exotic is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name and Deadline reports it will air across the NBCU's television and streaming channels including NBC, USA Network and Peacock. No release date has been announced for the limited series, or the Nicolas Cage one which is being made for Amazon.

John Cameron Mitchell will also be in the upcoming Netflix series adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Sandman comic but what roll he's playing is still to be revealed. Stay tuned.