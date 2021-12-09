Heilung announce 2022 North American tour
Metal-friendly Nordic dark folk band Heilung have announced their return to North America on a 2022 tour, beginning in August and running through October. "Friends overseas, we were deeply moved by your warm welcome on our first visits in North America," the band write. "We will return for our 2022 tour beginning in August, to sing, howl and dance with you again. For each person joining the ritual, one tree will be planted." See all dates below.
They stop in NYC for a show at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 6, and in Los Angeles for a show at Greek Theatre on September 27. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time.
See pictures from one of Heilung's 2020 NYC shows at Webster Hall below.
HEILUNG: 2022 TOUR
08/26/22: Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Center
08/28/22: Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
08/30/22: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/01/22: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
09/03/22: Montréal, QC @ MTELUS
09/06/22: New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
09/08/22: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
09/10/22: Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
09/13/22: Chicago, IL @ Radius
09/15/22: St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live
09/20/22: Seattle, OR @ The Paramount Theatre
09/22/22: Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
09/24/22: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/27/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/29/22: Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
10/01/22: Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum