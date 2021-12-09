Heilung announce 2022 North American tour

Metal-friendly Nordic dark folk band Heilung have announced their return to North America on a 2022 tour, beginning in August and running through October. "Friends overseas, we were deeply moved by your warm welcome on our first visits in North America," the band write. "We will return for our 2022 tour beginning in August, to sing, howl and dance with you again. For each person joining the ritual, one tree will be planted." See all dates below.

They stop in NYC for a show at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 6, and in Los Angeles for a show at Greek Theatre on September 27. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time.

See pictures from one of Heilung's 2020 NYC shows at Webster Hall below.

HEILUNG: 2022 TOUR

08/26/22: Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Center

08/28/22: Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

08/30/22: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/01/22: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

09/03/22: Montréal, QC @ MTELUS

09/06/22: New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

09/08/22: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

09/10/22: Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

09/13/22: Chicago, IL @ Radius

09/15/22: St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live

09/20/22: Seattle, OR @ The Paramount Theatre

09/22/22: Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

09/24/22: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

09/27/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/29/22: Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

10/01/22: Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum