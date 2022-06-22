Heilung announce new album ‘Drif,’ share “Anoana” video
Nordic dark folk band Heilung have announced their third full-length album, Drif, due out August 19 via Season of Mist. They've shared the first single, "Anoana," which is accompanied by a video directed by Line Klungseth Johansen; watch it below. A description of the track reads:
The lyrics for this piece are mainly taken from bracteates: golden, circular coins or amulets found in Northern Europe that date from the 4th to 7th centuries CE. They are often fitted with a decorated rim and loop, which indicates that they were meant to be worn and perhaps provide protection, fulfil wishes or for divination.
The bracteates feature a very significant iconography influenced by Roman coinage. They were predominantly made from Roman gold, which was given to the North Germanic peoples as peace money.
In Anoana, the listener has the chance to delve into a collection of likely encoded spells from the Migration Period and get a touch of magic from the Dark Ages.
The intention of the piece is to playfully reconnect to an incantational language of a period where the North was richer in gold than any other region. Our forefathers presumably enjoyed a time of great prosperity and it may make us rethink how dark these ages really were.
Heilung begin a North American tour later this summer, running from August into October. It includes an NYC show on September 6, and the venue has been newly upgraded from Hammerstein Ballroom to Brooklyn's Kings Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM, and all tickets purchased for Hammerstein will also be honored.
See Heilung's updated dates below.
HEILUNG - DRIF TRACKLIST
1. Asja (5:17)
2. Anoana (4:57) [WATCH]
3. Tenet (13:05)
4. Urbani (2:55)
5. Keltentrauer (8:26)
6. Nesso (7:54)
7. Buslas Bann (5:03)
8. Nikkal (3:04)
9. Marduk (8:34)
HEILUNG: 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
8/26/22: Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Center
08/28/22: Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
08/30/22: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/01/22: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
09/03/22: Montréal, QC @ MTELUS
09/06/22: New York, NY @ The King's Theatre
09/08/22: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
09/10/22: Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
09/13/22: Chicago, IL @ Radius
09/15/22: St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live
09/20/22: Seattle, OR @ The Paramount Theatre
09/22/22: Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
09/24/22: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/27/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/29/22: Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
10/01/22: Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum