Heilung brought their live “ritual” to Kings Theatre (pics, video, setlist)

Nordic dark folk band Heilung just began their North American tour supporting their new album, Drif, and on Tuesday night (9/6) they stopped in Brooklyn for a show at Kings Theatre. Calling it a "show" isn't telling the whole story, though; Heilung call their live sets "rituals," and they are primal performances that include elaborate costumes and visuals, an opening and closing ceremony, fire, an army that gathers onstage at one point, and more. The crowd was enraptured at the spectacle, chanting and dancing along.

See pictures from the whole night by P Squared, a couple of fan-taken videos, and the setlist below.

SETLIST: HEILUNG @ KINGS THEATRE, 9/6/2022

Opening Ceremony

In Maidjan

Alfadhirhaiti

Krigsgaldr

Hakkerskaldyr

Svanrand

Othan

Traust

Anoana

Galgaldr

Elddansurin

Hamrer Hippyer

Closing Ceremony