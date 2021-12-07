Helado Negro announces 2022 tour, shares “There Must Be A Song Like You” video

Helado Negro has announced a 2022 North American tour in support of Far In, his first album for 4AD. The 25-date run starts in Atlanta on April 26 and wraps up in Austin on May 25. The NYC show happens at Brooklyn Steel on May 5 and the Los Angeles show is at The Regent on May 17. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM and all dates are listed below.

For a taste of what to expect, Helado Negro has shared a video for "There Must Be a Song Like You," that features his current live band, including Taja Cheek (L'Rain) on bass. You can watch that, and listen to Far In, below.

In other news, Roberto Lange has also announced "Kite Symphony," a multidisciplinary exhibition in Marfa Texas that opens January 22 at Ballroom Marfa. Having gone to Marfa in early 2020 for an artist residency with his partner, Kristi Sword, they ended up staying for six months due to the pandemic, and what began as a short film grew into much more. The exhibition features that film, and also an "outdoor composition and installation, a series of drawings, sculpture, animation, and a special Earth Day performance on April 22." Learn more here.

HELADO NEGRO - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sat 02/19/2022 Tlaltizapán Mexico Bahidora Festival

Tue 04/26/2022 Atlanta GA Terminal West

Wed 04/27/2022 Nashville TN Basement East

Thu 04/28/2022 Durham NC MotorCo

Fri 04/29/2022 Asheville NC Grey Eagle

Sun 05/01/2022 Philadelphia PA Underground Arts

Mon 05/02/2022 Boston MA Brighton Music Hall

Wed 05/04/2022 Washington DC 930 Club

Thu 05/05/2022 Brooklyn NY Brooklyn Steel

Mon 05/09/2022 Chicago IL Thalia Hall

Tue 05/10/2022 Minneapolis MN Fine Line

Fri 05/13/2022 Portland OR Old Church

Sun 05/15/2022 San Jose CA The Ritz

Mon 05/16/2022 San Francisco CA August Hall

Tue 05/17/2022 Los Angeles CA Regent

Wed 05/18/2022 Pomona CA Glass House

Fri 05/20/2022 Tucson AZ Club Congress Plaza

Sat 05/21/2022 Santa Fe NM Meow Wolf

Mon 05/23/2022 Dallas TX Granada

Tue 05/24/2022 Houston TX White Oak Main Room

Wed 05/25/2022 Austin TX Mohawk

Tue 05/31/2022 London UK Earth

Wed 06/01/2022 Manchester UK Now Wave @ &es

Thu 06/02/2022 Bristol UK Trinity

Fri 06/03/2022 Barcelona ES Primavera Sound

Thu 06/09/2022 Berlin DE Frannz Club

Fri 06/10/2022 Mannheim DE Maifeld Derby

Sat 06/11/2022 Porto PT Primavera Sound