Helado Negro announces 2022 tour, shares “There Must Be A Song Like You” video
Helado Negro has announced a 2022 North American tour in support of Far In, his first album for 4AD. The 25-date run starts in Atlanta on April 26 and wraps up in Austin on May 25. The NYC show happens at Brooklyn Steel on May 5 and the Los Angeles show is at The Regent on May 17. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM and all dates are listed below.
For a taste of what to expect, Helado Negro has shared a video for "There Must Be a Song Like You," that features his current live band, including Taja Cheek (L'Rain) on bass. You can watch that, and listen to Far In, below.
In other news, Roberto Lange has also announced "Kite Symphony," a multidisciplinary exhibition in Marfa Texas that opens January 22 at Ballroom Marfa. Having gone to Marfa in early 2020 for an artist residency with his partner, Kristi Sword, they ended up staying for six months due to the pandemic, and what began as a short film grew into much more. The exhibition features that film, and also an "outdoor composition and installation, a series of drawings, sculpture, animation, and a special Earth Day performance on April 22." Learn more here.
HELADO NEGRO - 2022 TOUR DATES
Sat 02/19/2022 Tlaltizapán Mexico Bahidora Festival
Tue 04/26/2022 Atlanta GA Terminal West
Wed 04/27/2022 Nashville TN Basement East
Thu 04/28/2022 Durham NC MotorCo
Fri 04/29/2022 Asheville NC Grey Eagle
Sun 05/01/2022 Philadelphia PA Underground Arts
Mon 05/02/2022 Boston MA Brighton Music Hall
Wed 05/04/2022 Washington DC 930 Club
Thu 05/05/2022 Brooklyn NY Brooklyn Steel
Mon 05/09/2022 Chicago IL Thalia Hall
Tue 05/10/2022 Minneapolis MN Fine Line
Fri 05/13/2022 Portland OR Old Church
Sun 05/15/2022 San Jose CA The Ritz
Mon 05/16/2022 San Francisco CA August Hall
Tue 05/17/2022 Los Angeles CA Regent
Wed 05/18/2022 Pomona CA Glass House
Fri 05/20/2022 Tucson AZ Club Congress Plaza
Sat 05/21/2022 Santa Fe NM Meow Wolf
Mon 05/23/2022 Dallas TX Granada
Tue 05/24/2022 Houston TX White Oak Main Room
Wed 05/25/2022 Austin TX Mohawk
Tue 05/31/2022 London UK Earth
Wed 06/01/2022 Manchester UK Now Wave @ &es
Thu 06/02/2022 Bristol UK Trinity
Fri 06/03/2022 Barcelona ES Primavera Sound
Thu 06/09/2022 Berlin DE Frannz Club
Fri 06/10/2022 Mannheim DE Maifeld Derby
Sat 06/11/2022 Porto PT Primavera Sound