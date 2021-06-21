Helado Negro announces first album for 4AD, shares “Gemini And Leo”

Helado Negro signed to 4AD last year and he's now announced his first album for the label, Far In. He produced the album himself and it features appearances by Buscabella, Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak), Opal Hoyt (Zenizen), Benamin, Kacy Hill, and more.

The first single is the ebullient "Gemini and Leo" which comes with an equally joyful animated video by Jacob Escobedo. Watch that below.

Far In will be out October 22 via 4AD. Preorder it here.

HELADO NEGRO - FAR IN tracklist

1. Helado Negro feat. Kacy Hill - Wake Up Tomorrow

2. Gemini and Leo 04:27

3. Purple Tones

4. There Must Be a Song Like You

5. Aguas Frías

6. Aureole

7. Hometown Dream

8. Helado Negro feat. Buscabulla - Agosto

9. Outside the Outside

10. Brown Fluorescence

11. Wind Conversations

12. Thank You For Ever

13. La Naranja

14. Helado Negro feat. Benamin - Telescope

15. Mirror Talk