Helado Negro played Brooklyn Steel with Slauson Malone (pics, setlist)

Helado Negro is in the midst of his tour for last year's wonderful Far In, and he stopped in his former home of NYC to play Brooklyn Steel on Thursday night (5/5). The group's live shows can be complex, theatrical productions, but this tour features a tight three-member lineup. When you've got the radiant and magnetic Roberto Carlos Lange at the center, you don't need a whole lot else. The set was heavy on Far In songs, including "Hometown Dream" which he dedicated Brooklyn, noting he'd moved away two years ago. The three-song encore finished with his great new single "Ya no estoy aquí." Setlist is below.

Photos from the whole night by Edwina Hay, including opener Slauson Malone, are in this post.

Helado Negro's tour next hits Chicago on Monday. All upcoming dates are listed below.

SETLIST: Helado Negro @ Brooklyn Steel 5/5/2022

Wake Up Tomorrow

Purple Tones

Gemini and Leo

There Must Be a Song Like You

Aguas Frías

Aureole

Hometown Dream

Agosto

Telescope

Outside the Outside

Thank You For Ever

La Naranja

Encore:

País nublado

Running

Ya No Estoy Aquí

HELADO NEGRO - 2022 TOUR DATE

MAY 9 MON - Thalia Hall @ 8:30pm - Slauson Malone 1 - Chicago, IL, United States

MAY 10 TUE - Fine Line Music Cafe @ 8:00pm - Minneapolis, MN, United States

MAY 13 FRI - The Old Church @ 8:00pm - Portland, OR, United States

MAY 15 SUN - The Ritz @ 7:00pm - San Jose, CA, United States

MAY 16 MON - August Hall @ 8:00pm - San Francisco, CA, United States

MAY 17 TUE - Regent Theater @ 7:00pm - Los Angeles, CA, United States

MAY 18 WED - The Glass House @ 8:00pm - Pomona, CA, United States

MAY 20 FRI - Club Congress @ 7:00pm - Tucson, AZ, United States

MAY 21 SAT - Meow Wolf @ 7:00pm - Santa Fe, NM, United States

MAY 23 MON - Granada Theater @ 7:00pm - Dallas, TX, United States

MAY 24 TUE - White Oak Music Hall @ 7:00pm - KAINA - Houston, TX, United States

MAY 25 WED - Mohawk Austin @ 6:30pm - KAINA - Austin, TX, United States

MAY 31 TUE - EartH @ 7:30pm - London, United Kingdom

JUN 1 WED - Yes @ 7:30pm - Manchester, United Kingdom

JUN 2 THU - Trinity Centre @ 7:00pm - Bristol, United Kingdom

JUN 3 FRI - Primavera Sound 2022 @ 7:00pm - Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain

JUN 8 WED - Jassmine bar @ 7:00pm - Warszawa, Poland

JUN 9 THU - Frannz-Club @ 7:00pm - Berlin, Germany

JUN 10 FRI - Maifeld Derby Festival 2022 @ 7:00pm - Mannheim, Germany

JUN 11 SAT - Primavera Sound - Porto, Portugal

JUN 13 MON - Zonnehuis @ 8:30pm - Amsterdam, Netherlands

JUN 14 TUE - Bird @ 11:00pm - Rotterdam, Netherlands

JUN 15 WED - Rotondes @ 8:30pm - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

JUN 17 FRI - Fonden Voxhall @ 8:00pm - Aarhus, Denmark

JUN 18 SAT - Piknik I Parken 2022 @ 8:00pm - Oslo, Norway

AUG 26 FRI - Thing - Port Townsend, WA, United States