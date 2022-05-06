Helado Negro played Brooklyn Steel with Slauson Malone (pics, setlist)
Helado Negro is in the midst of his tour for last year's wonderful Far In, and he stopped in his former home of NYC to play Brooklyn Steel on Thursday night (5/5). The group's live shows can be complex, theatrical productions, but this tour features a tight three-member lineup. When you've got the radiant and magnetic Roberto Carlos Lange at the center, you don't need a whole lot else. The set was heavy on Far In songs, including "Hometown Dream" which he dedicated Brooklyn, noting he'd moved away two years ago. The three-song encore finished with his great new single "Ya no estoy aquí." Setlist is below.
Photos from the whole night by Edwina Hay, including opener Slauson Malone, are in this post.
Helado Negro's tour next hits Chicago on Monday. All upcoming dates are listed below.
SETLIST: Helado Negro @ Brooklyn Steel 5/5/2022
Wake Up Tomorrow
Purple Tones
Gemini and Leo
There Must Be a Song Like You
Aguas Frías
Aureole
Hometown Dream
Agosto
Telescope
Outside the Outside
Thank You For Ever
La Naranja
Encore:
País nublado
Running
Ya No Estoy Aquí
HELADO NEGRO - 2022 TOUR DATE
MAY 9 MON - Thalia Hall @ 8:30pm - Slauson Malone 1 - Chicago, IL, United States
MAY 10 TUE - Fine Line Music Cafe @ 8:00pm - Minneapolis, MN, United States
MAY 13 FRI - The Old Church @ 8:00pm - Portland, OR, United States
MAY 15 SUN - The Ritz @ 7:00pm - San Jose, CA, United States
MAY 16 MON - August Hall @ 8:00pm - San Francisco, CA, United States
MAY 17 TUE - Regent Theater @ 7:00pm - Los Angeles, CA, United States
MAY 18 WED - The Glass House @ 8:00pm - Pomona, CA, United States
MAY 20 FRI - Club Congress @ 7:00pm - Tucson, AZ, United States
MAY 21 SAT - Meow Wolf @ 7:00pm - Santa Fe, NM, United States
MAY 23 MON - Granada Theater @ 7:00pm - Dallas, TX, United States
MAY 24 TUE - White Oak Music Hall @ 7:00pm - KAINA - Houston, TX, United States
MAY 25 WED - Mohawk Austin @ 6:30pm - KAINA - Austin, TX, United States
MAY 31 TUE - EartH @ 7:30pm - London, United Kingdom
JUN 1 WED - Yes @ 7:30pm - Manchester, United Kingdom
JUN 2 THU - Trinity Centre @ 7:00pm - Bristol, United Kingdom
JUN 3 FRI - Primavera Sound 2022 @ 7:00pm - Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain
JUN 8 WED - Jassmine bar @ 7:00pm - Warszawa, Poland
JUN 9 THU - Frannz-Club @ 7:00pm - Berlin, Germany
JUN 10 FRI - Maifeld Derby Festival 2022 @ 7:00pm - Mannheim, Germany
JUN 11 SAT - Primavera Sound - Porto, Portugal
JUN 13 MON - Zonnehuis @ 8:30pm - Amsterdam, Netherlands
JUN 14 TUE - Bird @ 11:00pm - Rotterdam, Netherlands
JUN 15 WED - Rotondes @ 8:30pm - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
JUN 17 FRI - Fonden Voxhall @ 8:00pm - Aarhus, Denmark
JUN 18 SAT - Piknik I Parken 2022 @ 8:00pm - Oslo, Norway
AUG 26 FRI - Thing - Port Townsend, WA, United States