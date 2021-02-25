Helado Negro shares “Sound and Vision” cover from upcoming Bowie tribute

Helado Negro (Roberto Carlos Lange) has shared his contribution to upcoming David Bowie tribute compilation Modern Love. He's taken on "Sound and Vision," originally from Bowie's 1977 album Low, and transforms it into a lush, hushed lullaby.

"The cover I imagined was something living in between sleep and awake where sound and vision dominate," says Lange. "Residue from your dream state mixed in with waking up and stirring into what the day will be." You can listen to that, as well as an instrumental version and Bowie's original, below.

Modern Love also features contributions from Khruangbin, Meshell Ndegeocello, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Kit Sebastian, Jeff Parker, Sessa, The Hics, Nia Andrews, Foxtrott, L’Rain, Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby, Jonah Mutono, Bullion, Matthew Tavares and We Are KING. It's out May 28 via BBE Music.