Helado Negro signs to 4AD, shares Neil Young “Lotta Love” cover ft. Devendra Banhart & Flock of Dimes

Helado Negro, aka Roberto Carlos Lange, has signed with 4AD. In celebration he's shared this cover of Neil Young's "Lotta Love," featuring vocals from Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak/Flock of Dimes), as well as backing vocals by Devendra Banhart and Adron, and piano by Trey Pollard.

Lange says he had the U.S. election and the pandemic in mind when recording this. "I was captivated by the song’s sincerity and wondered how to make a version that compelled you to step closer to the words," says Lange. "I wanted it to be hymnal and spiritual outside of religion. I interpreted the theme of the song to be about protection. How do we protect each other? Creating this version helped me find some sonic respite and hopefully it does the same for others.”

It's a genuinely lovely version of the song, warm and soothing for these high stress times. You can listen to that below.

Helado Negro released This is How You Smile in 2019, and Lange released the Kite Symphony EP under his own name over the summer. You can listen to both below.