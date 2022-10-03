Helado Negro, Standing on the Corner, Vagabon, Joe Rainey & more playing Outline: Fall (lineup)

Knockdown Center in Queens' seasonal series, Outline, has announced its fall edition, which happens Saturday, November 19. Helado Negro headlines, and the lineup also includes genre-defying NYC jazz/hip hop/soul collective Standing on the Corner, NYC singer-songwriter Vagabon (aka Lætitia Tamko), instrumental guitarist Yasmiin Williams, ambient folk artist Maria BC and forward-thinking pow-wow artist Joe Rainey. Tickets for Outline: Fall are on sale now and you can check out the poster below.

We just caught Joe Rainey at Pop Montreal and he was one of the biggest highlights of the festival. Outline is part of his first North American tour.

