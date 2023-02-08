Helen (ft Grouper’s Liz Harris) making NYC live debut in May

Oregon band Helen, which features Grouper's Liz Harris, Jed Bindeman (of Eternal Tapestry), Scott Simmons and Helen on backing vocals, have announced their NYC debut, a two night stand at Union Pool on May 19 & 20. No word on openers yet but tickets for the shows go on sale Friday (2/10) at 10am.

Helen describe themselves as a pop group: "Originally started with the intention of being a thrash band, it turned into something else entirely." They haven't released music since their debut LP in 2015. Could more be in the works? Stay tuned and listen to that album below.