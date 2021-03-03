Helena Deland & Ouri share debut single as Hildegard

Singer-songwriter Helena Deland and producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist Ouri, both from Montreal, have joined forces for a new project, Hildegard. According to a press release, "They drew inspiration from the life and work of mystic, healer, composer, and visionary 12th-century nun, Hildegard of Bingen, invoking her as a carrier of the magic they felt working with each other."

They're planning to release their debut album later this year, but for now they've shared their debut single, "Jour 2," a hypnotic track they describe as "a psychedelic mantra that labours to reconcile the dissociated self by contrasting eeriness and softness." Watch the video below.

"Jour 2" is the first release from section1, a new record label launched in partnership with Partisan. "Our intention with section1 is to operate in an art-first way that sounds, looks, and feels deliberate in nature," they say. "The team at Partisan Records understood our vision from day one, and we feel very much at home with them. Their success speaks for itself. On top of that, we can't think of a more exciting artist to launch with than our first signing, Hildegard. Ouri and Helena have created a world both musically and visually inspiring and we are thrilled to help bring it to life."