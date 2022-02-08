Helena Deland shares new single “Swimmer,” touring w/ The Weather Station & Andy Shauf

Montreal artist Helena Deland released her debut LP, Someone New, in 2020, which she followed with a collaborative album with Ouri as Hildegard last year. Now she's back with a new solo single, "Swimmer," a tender folk song with a winter chill. Watch the accompanying video, which features footage Helena filmed in a helicopter flying over the St. Lawrence River, below.

"A little while after finding out that my mother was sick and that our days together were numbered, I went through a fundamental change, faced as I was with the need to reconsider things I had taken for granted," Helena says. "Growing older with her was now an impossible scenario, but I was being offered a suspension, some time to understand and try to change patterns that had been detrimental to our relationship, and to love her how I wished for her to be loved. I feel that we are in a similar predicament with the world, faced with the climate crisis."

"Some losses are too big to wrap our minds around," she continues. "Here, I am on the beach, watching my mother swim, faced with the immensity of the ocean, of our fragility, riding the troughs of magical thinking and crests of acceptance."

Helena heads out on tour later this month, including dates supporting The Weather Station and Andy Shauf, and a few headlining shows. See all dates below.

The headlining shows include an NYC stop at Baby's All Right on March 5 with Olivia Kaplan. Tickets are on sale now.

HELENA DELAND: 2022 TOUR

2.17.2022 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

2.19.2022 Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room *

2.21.2022 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

2.23.2022 Minneapolis,MN @ Turf Club *

2.24.2022 Madison, WI @ High Noon *

2.25.2022 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

2.26.2022 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

3.01.2022 Quebec, QC @ Le Pantoum

3.03.2022 Montreal, QC @ Le National

3.05.2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

3.13.2022 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club #

3.15.2022 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre #

3.16.2022 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #

3.25.2022 University City, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room #

3.26.2022 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar #

3.29.2022 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

3.30.2022 Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

3.31.2022 Philadelphia, PA @ Union transfer #

4.18.2022 Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn #

4.19.2022 Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne #

4.20.2022 Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa #

4.21.2022 Paris, FR @ Le Trianon #

4.22.2022 Rouen, FR @ Le 106 #

4.23.2022 Luxembourg, LU @ Kulturfabrik #

4.24.2022 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg #

4.25.2022 Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown #

4.26.2022 Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje #

4.28.2022 Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen #

4.29.2022 Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds #

4.30.2022 Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb #

5.02.2022 Hamburg, DE @ Knust #

5.03.2022 Berlin, DE @ Silent Green #

5.05.2022 Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique #

5.06.2022 Cologne, DE @ Luxor #

5.07.2022 Genk, BE @ Little Waves Festival #

5.09.2022 Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon #

5.10.2022 Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall #

5.11.2022 Glasgow, UK @ Drygate #

5.12.2022 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla #

5.13.2022 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social #

5.14.2022 Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers #

5.15.2022 Brighton, UK @ Chalk #

5.16.2022 London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire #

5.18.2022 Belfast, UK @ Empire #

5.19.2022 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory #

* Supporting The Weather Station

# Supporting Andy Shauf