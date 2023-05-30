Helena Deland shares “Spring Bug,” announces fall tour

Montreal's Helena Deland has released her second standalone single of the year, a warm, acoustic track called "Spring Bug." "Spring sun and spring rain make past selves sprout out of the ground. The question of whether or not to leave this town becomes the background on which they wreak havoc,” Helena says of the song. "But it's like Joan Didion says, ’we are well-advised to keep on nodding terms with the people we used to be, whether we find them attractive company or not. Otherwise they turn up unannounced and surprise us, come hammering on the mind's door at 4am on a bad night and demand to know who deserted them, who betrayed them, who is going to make amends.' ‘Spring Bug’ is the wave of a hand trying to shoo off a noisy flying creature, and the creature is me! Thank you for listening.” Listen to "Spring Bug" below.

Helena has also announced a North American tour, kicking off in November. It's her first headlining run, after spending 2022 opening for Andy Shauf and Soccer Mommy. The tour stops in Brooklyn on November 18 at Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time. All dates below.

Helena Deland -- 2023 Tour Dates

11/02/2023 - Vancouver - Fox Cabaret

11/03/2023 - Seattle - Madame Lou’s

11/04/2023 - Portland - Mississippi Studios

11/06/2023 - San Francisco - Cafe du Nord

11/07/2023 - Los Angeles - Lodge Room

11/08/2023 - San Diego - Casbah

11/09/2023 - Phoenix - Valley Bar

11/11/2023 - Denver - Lost Lake

11/13/2023 - Minneapolis - 7th st

11/14/2023 - Chicago - Lincoln Hall

11/15/2023 - Detroit - El club

11/16/2023 - Toronto - Horseshoe

11/18/2023 - Brooklyn - Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/19/2023 - DC - Songbyrd

11/24/2023 - Montréal - La Tulipe

11/25/2023 - Québec - Le Pantoum