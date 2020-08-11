Helena Deland shares the lush title track from her debut album, ‘Someone New’

Following a series of EPs, Montreal singer and songwriter Helena Deland has announced her debut LP, Someone New, that's due out October 16 via Luminelle Recordings. The album includes recent single "Lylz," and she's just shared the album's lush title track.

"'Someone New' is about the validation and relief from one's internal world that a romantic encounter can offer," Helena says, "but also about becoming aware that there seems to be an expiry date on that type of opportunity for women. It ambivalently celebrates and condemns the idea of being in one's 'prime', as it is so rare that youth and self-understanding are simultaneous."

Watch the "Someone New" video, and check out album art and tracklist, below.

Someone New tracklist:

Someone New

Truth Nugget

Dog

Fruit Pit

Pale

Comfort, Edge

The Walk Home

Seven Hours

Smoking at the Gas Station

Lylz

Mid-Practice

Clown Neutral

Fill the Rooms