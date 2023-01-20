Hell announce tour playing self-titled album in full

Salem, Oregon sludge/drone/doom act Hell have announced a lengthy US spring tour, and main member M.S.W. says they'll be performing Hell's self-titled album in its entirety, and we're guessing that means the 2017 album, which Hell's Bandcamp refers to as "self titled full length" and not the 2009 album, which his Bandcamp refers to as "Hell I." M.S.W. will be joined by classic Hell live members A.L.N. (aka Mizmor) on drums, Sheene Coffin on guitar, and new bassist Andrew Black, who also plays in Mizmor's band alongside M.S.W., and who's replacing longtime Hell bassist Nate Myers. They're also promising to have "lots of new merchandise" available on the tour.

The tour hits Brooklyn on April 15 at Saint Vitus and also stops in Newark, New Haven, and more. All dates are listed below.

M.S.W. also says he's planning to finish up some new material he's been working on, so maybe that means we'll finally get a followup to that 2017 self-titled album. Stay tuned to find out.

Hell -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sat 3/25 Seattle, WA Substation

Sun 3/26 Portland, OR High Water Mark

Mon 3/27 Eugene, OR John Henry's

Tue 3/28 Sacramento, CA Cafe Colonial

Wed 3/29 Los Angeles, CA Resident

Thu 3/30 Las Vegas, NV Dive Bar

Fri 3/31 Mesa, AZ Underground

Sat 4/1 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar

Sun 4/2 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

Mon 4/3 Austin, TX Valhalla

Tue 4/4 Dallas, TX Club Dada

Wed 4/5 New Orleans, LA Gasa Gasa

Thu 4/6 Atlanta The Earl

Fri 4/7 Nashville, TN DRKMTTR

Sat 4/8 West Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern

Mon 4/10 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

Tue 4/11 Newark, NJ QXT's

Wed 4/12 New Haven, CT State House

Sat 4/15 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

Sun 4/16 Cambridge, MA Middle East / Upstairs

Mon 4/17 Portland, ME Apohadion Theatre

Wed 4/19 Cleveland, OH No Class

Thu 4/20 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

Fri 4/21 Oshkosh, WI TBD

Sat 4/22 Milwaukee, WI X-Ray Arcade

Mon 4/24 Denver, CO Hi-Dive

Tue 4/25 Salt Lake Aces High Saloon