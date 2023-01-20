Hell announce tour playing self-titled album in full
Salem, Oregon sludge/drone/doom act Hell have announced a lengthy US spring tour, and main member M.S.W. says they'll be performing Hell's self-titled album in its entirety, and we're guessing that means the 2017 album, which Hell's Bandcamp refers to as "self titled full length" and not the 2009 album, which his Bandcamp refers to as "Hell I." M.S.W. will be joined by classic Hell live members A.L.N. (aka Mizmor) on drums, Sheene Coffin on guitar, and new bassist Andrew Black, who also plays in Mizmor's band alongside M.S.W., and who's replacing longtime Hell bassist Nate Myers. They're also promising to have "lots of new merchandise" available on the tour.
The tour hits Brooklyn on April 15 at Saint Vitus and also stops in Newark, New Haven, and more. All dates are listed below.
M.S.W. also says he's planning to finish up some new material he's been working on, so maybe that means we'll finally get a followup to that 2017 self-titled album. Stay tuned to find out.
Hell -- 2023 Tour Dates
Sat 3/25 Seattle, WA Substation
Sun 3/26 Portland, OR High Water Mark
Mon 3/27 Eugene, OR John Henry's
Tue 3/28 Sacramento, CA Cafe Colonial
Wed 3/29 Los Angeles, CA Resident
Thu 3/30 Las Vegas, NV Dive Bar
Fri 3/31 Mesa, AZ Underground
Sat 4/1 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar
Sun 4/2 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
Mon 4/3 Austin, TX Valhalla
Tue 4/4 Dallas, TX Club Dada
Wed 4/5 New Orleans, LA Gasa Gasa
Thu 4/6 Atlanta The Earl
Fri 4/7 Nashville, TN DRKMTTR
Sat 4/8 West Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern
Mon 4/10 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery
Tue 4/11 Newark, NJ QXT's
Wed 4/12 New Haven, CT State House
Sat 4/15 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus
Sun 4/16 Cambridge, MA Middle East / Upstairs
Mon 4/17 Portland, ME Apohadion Theatre
Wed 4/19 Cleveland, OH No Class
Thu 4/20 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge
Fri 4/21 Oshkosh, WI TBD
Sat 4/22 Milwaukee, WI X-Ray Arcade
Mon 4/24 Denver, CO Hi-Dive
Tue 4/25 Salt Lake Aces High Saloon