Hell in the Harbor is a new metal fest with Cannibal Corpse, Dying Fetus, Napalm Death, Pig Destroyer & more

Hell in the Harbor is a new metal festival happening Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 & 28, at Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor. It's a two-stage festival, with an open air stage on Market Place and an indoor stage at Baltimore Soundstage. The lineup is very stacked, including Cannibal Corpse, High On Fire, Dying Fetus, Napalm Death, Pig Destroyer, Hulder, Deadguy, Cephalic Carnage, Dwarves, Misery Index, Goatwhore, Undeath, Acid Witch, Sanguisugabogg, Spectral Wound, Inter Arma, Escuela Grind, Spirit Adrift, Deaf Club, Jarhead Fertilizer, Vomit Forth, Cloak, Cloud Rat, Outer Heaven, and more.

The festival is also promising "local vendors, carnival games, sponsorship activities and much more lining the streets." Tickets go on sale Friday (1/13) at 10 AM.

Full lineup:

Cannibal Corpse

High On Fire

Dying Fetus

Napalm Death

Pig Destroyer

Hulder

Deadguy

Cephalic Carnage

Dwarves

Misery Index

Goatwhore

Undeath

Acid Witch

Sanguisugaboog

Spectral Wound

Inter Arma

Escuela Grind

Spirit Adrift

Visceral Disgorge

Internal Bleeding

Deaf Club

Jarhead Fertilizer

Necrofier

Vomit Forth

Cloak

Cloud Rat

Deceased

Outer Heaven

Demiser

Sadistic Ritual

Cemetery Piss

Inoculation