Hell in the Harbor is a new metal fest with Cannibal Corpse, Dying Fetus, Napalm Death, Pig Destroyer & more
Hell in the Harbor is a new metal festival happening Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 & 28, at Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor. It's a two-stage festival, with an open air stage on Market Place and an indoor stage at Baltimore Soundstage. The lineup is very stacked, including Cannibal Corpse, High On Fire, Dying Fetus, Napalm Death, Pig Destroyer, Hulder, Deadguy, Cephalic Carnage, Dwarves, Misery Index, Goatwhore, Undeath, Acid Witch, Sanguisugabogg, Spectral Wound, Inter Arma, Escuela Grind, Spirit Adrift, Deaf Club, Jarhead Fertilizer, Vomit Forth, Cloak, Cloud Rat, Outer Heaven, and more.
The festival is also promising "local vendors, carnival games, sponsorship activities and much more lining the streets." Tickets go on sale Friday (1/13) at 10 AM.
Full lineup:
Cannibal Corpse
High On Fire
Dying Fetus
Napalm Death
Pig Destroyer
Hulder
Deadguy
Cephalic Carnage
Dwarves
Misery Index
Goatwhore
Undeath
Acid Witch
Sanguisugaboog
Spectral Wound
Inter Arma
Escuela Grind
Spirit Adrift
Visceral Disgorge
Internal Bleeding
Deaf Club
Jarhead Fertilizer
Necrofier
Vomit Forth
Cloak
Cloud Rat
Deceased
Outer Heaven
Demiser
Sadistic Ritual
Cemetery Piss
Inoculation