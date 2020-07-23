Hellfest 2021 lineup announced; Envy promising new music

France rock/metal festival Hellfest didn't happen this year for obvious reasons, but they've now announced the 2021 lineup, which is very similar to the lineup they would have had this year.

Incubus, Mastodon, Infectious Groove, Thy Art Is Murder, Alter Bridge, Baby Metal, Joyous Wolf, Unleashed, Meshuggah, The Black Dahlia Murder, Periphery, Body Count, and August Burns Red are out, and Puscifer, Dropkick Murphys and Northlane are in, alongside Deftones, Faith No More, System Of A Down, Opeth, Korn, Judas Priest, Deep Purple, The Offspring, Mayhem, Abbath, Wardruna, Alcest, At the Gates, Death To All, Obituary, Sepultura, Devin Townsend, Sacred Reich, Dying Fetus, Suicidal Tendencies, Social Distortion, Agnostic Front, Anti-Flag, Electric Wizard, Baroness, Om, Envy, MONO, Killing Joke, Perturbator, Life of Agony, and tons of others. Full lineup on the poster below. Tickets purchased for 2020 will be honored; more ticket info here.

Along with the announcement also comes some exciting news from Envy, who released their excellent new album The Fallen Crimson (their first in five years) earlier this year, and who say "envy will start to create new songs for the next release from next month and have it ready by Hellfest 2021." Stay tuned!