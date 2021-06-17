Hellfest 2022 lineup: Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Judas Priest, Mercyful Fate, Deftones, 300+ more

One of the world's biggest heavy metal/hard rock festivals, France's Hellfest, had to cancel their 2020 edition (obviously) but they'll be back in 2022. And like Barcelona's Primavera Sound is also doing, they'll make up for losing two years by expanding to two weekends in 2022: June 17-19 and June 23-26. The organizers write:

The frustration of two years without a festival has led us to dream even bigger about our reunion! In 2022, we are offering a new and unique format spread over 10 days! Never done before, this formula will, without a doubt, remain in the history of so-called “extreme” music! Twice as historic, because this formula is meant to exist only in 2022 and will not happen again in the years to come.

[...] This exceptional edition is also an opportunity for us to thank the pass holders who have been waiting for more than 2 years. Your loyalty and trust have kept us going and we do not have enough words to thank you. It seemed fair to us that you should access the ticket sale 24 hours before the public sale in order for you to obtain your ticket for sure.

We are aware that some of you, for professional, family or simply financial reasons, will not be able to attend this XXL edition. By going through (and only through!) our partner TICKETSWAP (please stop Viagogo and others…), you will be able to resell your pass for the weekend you are the least interested in, and thus make one more happy fan!

The 350 (!) bands include a handful of names that were booked for 2020 and much more, including Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Faith No More, Deftones, Judas Priest, Guns N' Roses, Mercyful Fate, Deep Purple, Scorpions, Alice Cooper, Megadeth, Korn, Converge: Blood Moon, Helloween, Hatebreed, Ministry, Whitesnake, Dropkick Murphys, Suicidal Tendencies, Social Distortion, Rise Against, Bad Religion, The Exploited, Hatebreed, The Offspring, Opeth, Mastodon, Down, Skinny Puppy, Killing Joke, The Distillers, HEALTH, Kreator, Youth of Today, Cro-Mags, Slapshot, Higher Power, Anti-Flag, Agnostic Front, Turnstile, Touche Amore, Xibalba, Madball, Terror, Crowbar, Judiciary, Year of the Knife, Electric Wizard, Envy, Baroness, High On Fire, Black Mountain, Mono & the Joy Quail Quartet, OM, Pelican, Life of Agony, Inter Arma, Earth, Godflesh, Monster Magnet, The Obsessed, Eyehategod, Thou, Year of No Light, Obituary, Death To All, At The Gates, Grave, Gatecreeper, Enforced, Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Devin Townsend, Coroner, Dying Fetus, Misery Index, Dropdead, Katatonia, My Dying Bride, Carcass, Napalm Death, Destruction, Blood Incantation, Mayhem, Abbath, Rotting Christ, Alcest, Triptykon, Cult of Fire, Midnight, L7... you know, just to name a few.

Ticket info here. Check out the entire gigantic lineup as it currently stands below. Apparently even more bands will be added.

Friday, June 17th:

Mainstage 01:

Deftones
Dropkick Murphys
The Offspring
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
The Distillers
The Inspector Cluzo
The Wildhearts
Frog Leap

Mainstage 02:

Volbeat
Five Finger Death Punch
Opeth
Mastodon
Shinedown
Leprous
SOEN
Ego Kill Talent
Laura Cox

Warzone:

Suicidal Tendencies
Powerflo
Youth Of Today
Cro-Mags
Dog Eat Dog
Rudeboy (plays Urban Dance Squad)
Slapshot
Higher Power
In Other Climes

Valley:

Electric Wizard
Baroness
High On Fire
Witchcraft
Black Mountain
Elder
ASG
Greenleaf
Abrahma

Altar:

Obituary
Death To All
At The Gates
Grave
Gatecreeper
Cadaver
Enforced
Necrowretch
Tremplin Voice Of Hell

Temple:

Mayhem
Abbath
Rotting Christ
Primordial
The Great Old Ones
Seth
Mephorash
Numen
Tremplin Voice Of Hell

Saturday, June 18th:

Mainstage 01:

Faith No More
Megadeth
Rival Sons
Heaven Shall Burn
Knocked Loose
Crystal Lake
Fire From The Gods

Mainstage 02:

Deep Purple
Airbourne
Steel Panther
Alestorm
The Darkness
L7
The Dead Daises
Galactic Empire
Joyous Wolf

Warzone:

Social Distortion
Anti-Flag
Agnostic Front
Reverend Horton Heat
The Toy Dolls
Frustration
Guerilla Poubelle
Lion’s Law
Grade 2

Valley:

Envy
Mono And The Jo Quail Quartet
OM
Pelican
3TEETH
The Picturebooks
Me And That Man
Duel
Point Mort

Altar:

Sepultura
Sacred Reich
Flotsam And Jetsam
Exciter
Loudblast
Xentrix
Rectal Smegma
Brutal Sphincter
Karras

Temple:

Vreid (“1184” show)
Skald
Ensiferum
Taake
Kampfar
Einherjer
Helheim
Aktarum
Artus

Sunday, June 19th:

Mainstage 01:

Avenged Sevenfold
Korn
Maximum The Hormone
Code Orange
Jinjer
Lacuna Coil
Kontrust
Deadly Apples

Mainstage 02:

Judas Priest
Running Wild
Down
Michael Schenker
Doro
Battle Beast
Sortilege
Tempt

Warzone:

Walls Of Jericho
While She Sleeps
Deez Nuts
Counterparts
Jesus Piece
Moscow Death Brigade
Landmvrks
Glassbone

Valley:

Killing Joke
Perturbator
Life Of Agony
Red Fang
Twin Temple
Inter Arma
Lysistrata
Vile Creature
Ecstatic Vision

Altar:

Devin Townsend (by request set)
Coroner
Dying Fetus
Misery Index
Monuments
Ingested
Dyscarnate
Exocrine

Temple:

Watain
Alcest
Belzebubs
Borknagar
Gaahls Wyrd
Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
Numenorean
Penitence Onrique
Deliverance

Thursday, June 23rd:

Mainstage 01:

Scorpions
Whitesnake
UFO
Thunder
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons

Mainstage 02:

Wardruna
Helloween
Danko Jones
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Warzone:

Rise Against
Turnstile
Of Mice & Men
Dragged Under
Worst Doubt

Valley:

Hangman’s Chair
Lowrider
IV And The Strange Band
Los Disidentes Del Sucio Motel

Altar:

Therion
Septicflesh
Insomnium
Tribulation
Crown

Temple:

Heilung
Zeal & Ardor

Friday, June 24th:

Mainstage 01:

Nine Inch Nails
Ministry
Skinny Puppy
Killing Joke
HEALTH
Youth Code

Mainstage 02:

Alice Cooper
Megadeth
Kreator
DragonForce
Blues Pills
Crisix
Disconnected

Warzone:

Bad Religion
Goldfinger
Millencolin
Opium du Peuple
Pogo Car Crash Control
Justin(e)
Dirty Fonzy
The Baboon Show
Sons Of Flaherty

Valley:

Atari Teenage Riot
New Model Army
Earth
Godflesh
AA. Williams
Human Impact
Stöner
Okkultokrati
As A New Revolt

Altar:

Decapitated
Deeds Of Flesh
Legions Of The Damned
Gama Bomb
Benighted
Dropdead
Teethgrinder
Yarotz

Temple:

Enslaved
Marduk
Moonspell
Ihsahn
Hjelvik
Dirty Shirt & The Transylvanian Folkcore Orchestra
Gaerea
Neige Morte

Saturday, June 25th:

Mainstage 01:

Guns N’ Roses
Airbourne
Myles Kennedy
Gary Clark Jr
Ayron Jones
Michael Monroe
Dirty Honey

Mainstage 02:

Nightwish
Epica
Blind Guardian
Eluveitie
Symphony X
Gloryhammer
Diamante
Existance

Warzone:

The Exploited
Discharge
Touché Amoré
The Rumjacks
Xibalba
Stereotypical Working Class
Martyrdöd
Hawser

Valley:

Converge: Bloodmoon
Kadavar
Villagers Of Ioannina City
Hällas
My Own Private Alaska
Molasses
Slift
Untitled With Drums

Altar:

Katatonia
My Dying Bride
Draconian
Fleshgod Apocalypse
Sorcerer
Betraying The Martyrs
Humanity’s Last Breath
Nero di Marte
Dropdead Chaos

Temple:

In Extremo
Moonsorrow
Myrkur
Folkesange
Igorrr
Arcturus
Conjurer
Fejd
Autarkh
Les Chants De Nihil

Sunday, June 26th:

Mainstage 01:

Metallica
Black Label Society
Avatar
Ugly Kid Joe
Alien Weaponry
Bokassa
Spiritbox

Mainstage 02:

Sabaton
Bring Me The Horizon
Tagada Jones
Ill Niño
Novelists

Warzone:

Hatebreed
Suicide Silence
Madball
Lionheart
Terror
Crowbar
Judiciary
Year Of The Knife
Clowns

Valley:

Monster Magnet
The Obsessed
Eyehategod
Thou
Ufommamut
Regarde Les Hommes Tomber vs. Hangman’s Chair
Year Of No Light
The Atomic Bitchwax
20 Seconds Falling Man

Altar:

Carcass
Napalm Death
Destruction
Vltimas
Blood Incantation
Demilich
Carnation
High Command

Temple:

Mercyful Fate
Triptykon
MGLA
Archgoat
Cult Of Fire
Midnight
Svart Crown
Nytt Land
Sordide

