Hellfest 2022 lineup: Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Judas Priest, Mercyful Fate, Deftones, 300+ more

One of the world's biggest heavy metal/hard rock festivals, France's Hellfest, had to cancel their 2020 edition (obviously) but they'll be back in 2022. And like Barcelona's Primavera Sound is also doing, they'll make up for losing two years by expanding to two weekends in 2022: June 17-19 and June 23-26. The organizers write:

The frustration of two years without a festival has led us to dream even bigger about our reunion! In 2022, we are offering a new and unique format spread over 10 days! Never done before, this formula will, without a doubt, remain in the history of so-called “extreme” music! Twice as historic, because this formula is meant to exist only in 2022 and will not happen again in the years to come. [...] This exceptional edition is also an opportunity for us to thank the pass holders who have been waiting for more than 2 years. Your loyalty and trust have kept us going and we do not have enough words to thank you. It seemed fair to us that you should access the ticket sale 24 hours before the public sale in order for you to obtain your ticket for sure. We are aware that some of you, for professional, family or simply financial reasons, will not be able to attend this XXL edition. By going through (and only through!) our partner TICKETSWAP (please stop Viagogo and others…), you will be able to resell your pass for the weekend you are the least interested in, and thus make one more happy fan!

The 350 (!) bands include a handful of names that were booked for 2020 and much more, including Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Faith No More, Deftones, Judas Priest, Guns N' Roses, Mercyful Fate, Deep Purple, Scorpions, Alice Cooper, Megadeth, Korn, Converge: Blood Moon, Helloween, Hatebreed, Ministry, Whitesnake, Dropkick Murphys, Suicidal Tendencies, Social Distortion, Rise Against, Bad Religion, The Exploited, Hatebreed, The Offspring, Opeth, Mastodon, Down, Skinny Puppy, Killing Joke, The Distillers, HEALTH, Kreator, Youth of Today, Cro-Mags, Slapshot, Higher Power, Anti-Flag, Agnostic Front, Turnstile, Touche Amore, Xibalba, Madball, Terror, Crowbar, Judiciary, Year of the Knife, Electric Wizard, Envy, Baroness, High On Fire, Black Mountain, Mono & the Joy Quail Quartet, OM, Pelican, Life of Agony, Inter Arma, Earth, Godflesh, Monster Magnet, The Obsessed, Eyehategod, Thou, Year of No Light, Obituary, Death To All, At The Gates, Grave, Gatecreeper, Enforced, Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Devin Townsend, Coroner, Dying Fetus, Misery Index, Dropdead, Katatonia, My Dying Bride, Carcass, Napalm Death, Destruction, Blood Incantation, Mayhem, Abbath, Rotting Christ, Alcest, Triptykon, Cult of Fire, Midnight, L7... you know, just to name a few.

Ticket info here. Check out the entire gigantic lineup as it currently stands below. Apparently even more bands will be added.

Friday, June 17th:

Mainstage 01:

Deftones

Dropkick Murphys

The Offspring

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

The Distillers

The Inspector Cluzo

The Wildhearts

Frog Leap

Mainstage 02:

Volbeat

Five Finger Death Punch

Opeth

Mastodon

Shinedown

Leprous

SOEN

Ego Kill Talent

Laura Cox

Warzone:

Suicidal Tendencies

Powerflo

Youth Of Today

Cro-Mags

Dog Eat Dog

Rudeboy (plays Urban Dance Squad)

Slapshot

Higher Power

In Other Climes

Valley:

Electric Wizard

Baroness

High On Fire

Witchcraft

Black Mountain

Elder

ASG

Greenleaf

Abrahma

Altar:

Obituary

Death To All

At The Gates

Grave

Gatecreeper

Cadaver

Enforced

Necrowretch

Tremplin Voice Of Hell

Temple:

Mayhem

Abbath

Rotting Christ

Primordial

The Great Old Ones

Seth

Mephorash

Numen

Tremplin Voice Of Hell

Saturday, June 18th:

Mainstage 01:

Faith No More

Megadeth

Rival Sons

Heaven Shall Burn

Knocked Loose

Crystal Lake

Fire From The Gods

Mainstage 02:

Deep Purple

Airbourne

Steel Panther

Alestorm

The Darkness

L7

The Dead Daises

Galactic Empire

Joyous Wolf

Warzone:

Social Distortion

Anti-Flag

Agnostic Front

Reverend Horton Heat

The Toy Dolls

Frustration

Guerilla Poubelle

Lion’s Law

Grade 2

Valley:

Envy

Mono And The Jo Quail Quartet

OM

Pelican

3TEETH

The Picturebooks

Me And That Man

Duel

Point Mort

Altar:

Sepultura

Sacred Reich

Flotsam And Jetsam

Exciter

Loudblast

Xentrix

Rectal Smegma

Brutal Sphincter

Karras

Temple:

Vreid (“1184” show)

Skald

Ensiferum

Taake

Kampfar

Einherjer

Helheim

Aktarum

Artus

Sunday, June 19th:

Mainstage 01:

Avenged Sevenfold

Korn

Maximum The Hormone

Code Orange

Jinjer

Lacuna Coil

Kontrust

Deadly Apples

Mainstage 02:

Judas Priest

Running Wild

Down

Michael Schenker

Doro

Battle Beast

Sortilege

Tempt

Warzone:

Walls Of Jericho

While She Sleeps

Deez Nuts

Counterparts

Jesus Piece

Moscow Death Brigade

Landmvrks

Glassbone

Valley:

Killing Joke

Perturbator

Life Of Agony

Red Fang

Twin Temple

Inter Arma

Lysistrata

Vile Creature

Ecstatic Vision

Altar:

Devin Townsend (by request set)

Coroner

Dying Fetus

Misery Index

Monuments

Ingested

Dyscarnate

Exocrine

Temple:

Watain

Alcest

Belzebubs

Borknagar

Gaahls Wyrd

Regarde Les Hommes Tomber

Numenorean

Penitence Onrique

Deliverance

Thursday, June 23rd:

Mainstage 01:

Scorpions

Whitesnake

UFO

Thunder

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons

Mainstage 02:

Wardruna

Helloween

Danko Jones

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Warzone:

Rise Against

Turnstile

Of Mice & Men

Dragged Under

Worst Doubt

Valley:

Hangman’s Chair

Lowrider

IV And The Strange Band

Los Disidentes Del Sucio Motel

Altar:

Therion

Septicflesh

Insomnium

Tribulation

Crown

Temple:

Heilung

Zeal & Ardor

Friday, June 24th:

Mainstage 01:

Nine Inch Nails

Ministry

Skinny Puppy

Killing Joke

HEALTH

Youth Code

Mainstage 02:

Alice Cooper

Megadeth

Kreator

DragonForce

Blues Pills

Crisix

Disconnected

Warzone:

Bad Religion

Goldfinger

Millencolin

Opium du Peuple

Pogo Car Crash Control

Justin(e)

Dirty Fonzy

The Baboon Show

Sons Of Flaherty

Valley:

Atari Teenage Riot

New Model Army

Earth

Godflesh

AA. Williams

Human Impact

Stöner

Okkultokrati

As A New Revolt

Altar:

Decapitated

Deeds Of Flesh

Legions Of The Damned

Gama Bomb

Benighted

Dropdead

Teethgrinder

Yarotz

Temple:

Enslaved

Marduk

Moonspell

Ihsahn

Hjelvik

Dirty Shirt & The Transylvanian Folkcore Orchestra

Gaerea

Neige Morte

Saturday, June 25th:

Mainstage 01:

Guns N’ Roses

Airbourne

Myles Kennedy

Gary Clark Jr

Ayron Jones

Michael Monroe

Dirty Honey

Mainstage 02:

Nightwish

Epica

Blind Guardian

Eluveitie

Symphony X

Gloryhammer

Diamante

Existance

Warzone:

The Exploited

Discharge

Touché Amoré

The Rumjacks

Xibalba

Stereotypical Working Class

Martyrdöd

Hawser

Valley:

Converge: Bloodmoon

Kadavar

Villagers Of Ioannina City

Hällas

My Own Private Alaska

Molasses

Slift

Untitled With Drums

Altar:

Katatonia

My Dying Bride

Draconian

Fleshgod Apocalypse

Sorcerer

Betraying The Martyrs

Humanity’s Last Breath

Nero di Marte

Dropdead Chaos

Temple:

In Extremo

Moonsorrow

Myrkur

Folkesange

Igorrr

Arcturus

Conjurer

Fejd

Autarkh

Les Chants De Nihil

Sunday, June 26th:

Mainstage 01:

Metallica

Black Label Society

Avatar

Ugly Kid Joe

Alien Weaponry

Bokassa

Spiritbox

Mainstage 02:

Sabaton

Bring Me The Horizon

Tagada Jones

Ill Niño

Novelists

Warzone:

Hatebreed

Suicide Silence

Madball

Lionheart

Terror

Crowbar

Judiciary

Year Of The Knife

Clowns

Valley:

Monster Magnet

The Obsessed

Eyehategod

Thou

Ufommamut

Regarde Les Hommes Tomber vs. Hangman’s Chair

Year Of No Light

The Atomic Bitchwax

20 Seconds Falling Man

Altar:

Carcass

Napalm Death

Destruction

Vltimas

Blood Incantation

Demilich

Carnation

High Command

Temple:

Mercyful Fate

Triptykon

MGLA

Archgoat

Cult Of Fire

Midnight

Svart Crown

Nytt Land

Sordide