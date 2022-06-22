Hellogoodbye going on solo tour this summer (BrooklynVegan presale for NYC)

Hellogoodbye (the project of Forrest Kline) will be on a solo tour of living rooms this summer, including stops in Honolulu, London, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Austin, Las Vegas, Seattle, Napa and more. After those dates wrap up, he'll head to the East Coast to play solo shows at City Winery locations in NYC (September 17), Boston (September 18) and Philadelphia (September 19). All dates are listed below.

You can get tickets early for the City Winery NYC show with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs from today (6/22) at 3 PM through Friday, June 24 at 2:59 PM. Use the password BVWINERY. Tickets for all three City Winery shows go on sale to the general public on Friday (6/24) at 3 PM Eastern.

Last year, Hellogoodbye toured in celebration the 10th anniversary of Would it Kill You? Listen to that album below.

attachment-hellogoodbye-city-winery loading...

HELLOGOODBYE - 2022 TOUR DATES

Jul. 8, 2022 Ciudad De México, Mexico (living room show)

Jul. 15, 2022 Honolulu, HI (living room show)

Jul. 31, 2022 London, United Kingdom (living room show)

Aug. 11, 2022 Cleveland, OH (living room show)

Aug. 14, 2022 Chicago, IL (living room show)

Aug. 16, 2022 Detroit, MI (living room show)

Aug. 19, 2022 Atlanta, GA (living room show)

Aug. 22, 2022 Dallas, TX (living room show)

Aug. 23, 2022 Austin, TX (living room show)

Aug. 24, 2022 Denver, CO (living room show)

Aug. 26, 2022 Las Vegas, NV (living room show)

Aug. 30, 2022 Seattle, WA (living room show)

Aug. 31, 2022 Phoenix, AZ (living room show)

Sep. 3, 2022 Napa, CA (living room show)

Sep. 17, 2022 NYC - City Winery

Sep. 18, 2022 Boston - City Winery

Sep. 19, 2022 Philadelphia - City Winery

Oct. 20 - 21, 2022 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Hungry Festival 2022