Hellogoodbye playing ‘Would It Kill You?’ in full on fall tour

Back in 2010, Hellogoodbye (the project of Forrest Kline) departed from the peppy, auto-tuned, indie-synth-pop-punk of their early work and released Would It Kill You?. In our look back at 10 classic pop punk bands' "mature" albums, we called it "a jangly, string-laden, acoustic guitar-heavy, power pop album that kinda sounded like The Kinks via Vampire Weekend." The band are celebrating eleven years of the album on an anniversary tour this fall, playing it in full along with "career spanning highlights from 20 years of hellogoodbeing."

The dates kick off in San Francisco on September 14, and include stops in Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Hamden, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Baltimore, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix and more, wrapping up in Los Angeles. The NYC date is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 3 (tickets), and the Los Angeles date is at The Lodge Room on October 17 (tickets). Tickets are on sale now, and you can see all dates, and stream Would It Kill You?, below.

HELLOGOODBYE: 2021 TOUR

9/14 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

9/15 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

9/17 Portland, OR Hawthrone Theater

9/18 Seattle, WA Crocodile Downstairs

9/20 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

9/22 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

9/24 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

9/25 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

9/26 Ferndale, MI Loving Touch

9/28 Lakewood, OH Mahall's

9/29 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

10/1 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

10/2 Philadelphia, PA Ardmore Music Hall

10/3 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/5 Baltimore, MD The Recher

10/6 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

10/8 Atlanta, GA Masquerade - Purgatory

10/9 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

10/11 Houston, TX Secret Group

10/12 Dallas, TX Club Dada

10/13 Austin, TX The Parish

10/15 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

10/16 San Diego, CA Casbah

10/17 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room