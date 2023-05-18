Helloween on North American tour now w/HammerFall, playing NYC on Saturday

German metal vets Helloween just returned to North America on their "United Forces" tour with Sweden's HammerFall. The tour marks Helloween's first outing supporting their 2021 self-titled album, their most recent release, in the US and Canada, and upcoming stops include NYC, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on Saturday, May 20 at Terminal 5, and tickets are still available.

Helloween Terminal 5 loading...

HELLOWEEN/HAMMERFALL: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

05/18/23 Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

05/20/23 New York, NY, Terminal 5

05/21/23 Worcester, MA, The Palladium

05/23/23 Toronto, ON, History

05/24/23 Royal Oak MI, Royal Oak Music Hall

05/26/23 Chicago, IL, The Riviera

05/27/23 Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore

05/30/23 Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre

06/01/23 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

06/02/23 Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theater

06/03/23 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield