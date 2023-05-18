Helloween on North American tour now w/HammerFall, playing NYC on Saturday
German metal vets Helloween just returned to North America on their "United Forces" tour with Sweden's HammerFall. The tour marks Helloween's first outing supporting their 2021 self-titled album, their most recent release, in the US and Canada, and upcoming stops include NYC, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. See all dates below.
The NYC show is on Saturday, May 20 at Terminal 5, and tickets are still available.
HELLOWEEN/HAMMERFALL: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
05/18/23 Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore
05/20/23 New York, NY, Terminal 5
05/21/23 Worcester, MA, The Palladium
05/23/23 Toronto, ON, History
05/24/23 Royal Oak MI, Royal Oak Music Hall
05/26/23 Chicago, IL, The Riviera
05/27/23 Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore
05/30/23 Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre
06/01/23 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
06/02/23 Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theater
06/03/23 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield