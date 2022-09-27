Hell’s Heroes 2023 lineup: Triptykon (performing Celtic Frost), Possessed, Razor, Pagan Altar, more

Hell's Heroes Festival returns for its fifth year to Houston's White Oak Music Hall on March 24 & 25, 2023, headlined by Triptykon, who will do an entire set of early Celtic Frost songs, including from 1984's Morbid Tales and 1985's To Mega Therion. The lineup also includes Possessed, Razor, Demon, Pagan Altar, Satan, Visigoth, Night Demon, Night Cobra, Hällas, Haunt, Danava, and more.

"We are honored to have Triptykon join the epic lineup for Hell's Heroes 2023," says festival organizer (and Night Cobra vocalist and Necrofier guitarist/vocalist) Christian Larson. "This is a really cool and diverse mix of the best metal bands from around the world. Special thanks to all of the bands, crews, and especially the fans, who allow gatherings like this to happen. See you at the show!"

Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup below.

Hell's Heroes loading...

Lineup

Triptykon (performing early Celtic Frost)

Possessed

Razor

Demon

Leige Lord

Pagan Altar

Satan

Visigoth

Ross the Boss

Night Demon

Hällas

Brocas Helm

Skull Fist

Haunt

Night Cobra

Christian Mistress

Riot City

Danava

Goat Horn

Freeways

Spell

Tower

Morgul Blade

Natur

Century

Gatekeeper

Midnight Dice

Voltax