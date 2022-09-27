Hell’s Heroes 2023 lineup: Triptykon (performing Celtic Frost), Possessed, Razor, Pagan Altar, more
Hell's Heroes Festival returns for its fifth year to Houston's White Oak Music Hall on March 24 & 25, 2023, headlined by Triptykon, who will do an entire set of early Celtic Frost songs, including from 1984's Morbid Tales and 1985's To Mega Therion. The lineup also includes Possessed, Razor, Demon, Pagan Altar, Satan, Visigoth, Night Demon, Night Cobra, Hällas, Haunt, Danava, and more.
"We are honored to have Triptykon join the epic lineup for Hell's Heroes 2023," says festival organizer (and Night Cobra vocalist and Necrofier guitarist/vocalist) Christian Larson. "This is a really cool and diverse mix of the best metal bands from around the world. Special thanks to all of the bands, crews, and especially the fans, who allow gatherings like this to happen. See you at the show!"
Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup below.
Lineup
Triptykon (performing early Celtic Frost)
Possessed
Razor
Demon
Leige Lord
Pagan Altar
Satan
Visigoth
Ross the Boss
Night Demon
Hällas
Brocas Helm
Skull Fist
Haunt
Night Cobra
Christian Mistress
Riot City
Danava
Goat Horn
Freeways
Spell
Tower
Morgul Blade
Natur
Century
Gatekeeper
Midnight Dice
Voltax