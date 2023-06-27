Hell’s Heroes announced 2024 lineup (Sodom, Autopsy, Queensrÿche, Candlemass, more!)

Houston metal fest Hell's Heroes has announced its 2024 edition, which goes down March 21-23 at White Oak Music Hall. The lineup is pretty stacked. Headliners are Sodom, Queensrÿche (playing an EP & Warning set), and Candlemass (Nightfall set), plus a reunited Solitude Aeturnus, Rotting Christ playing an "old school set," plus Forbidden, Autopsy, Doro (Warlock featured set), Demoltion Hammer, Tank ("classic set"), Watchtower reuniting with Jason McMaster, and much more.

Tickets for Hell's Heroes are on sale now. check out the full lineup below.

Sodom are also playing Maryland Deathfest's 2024 pre-fest.

HELL'S HEROES 2024 LINEUP:

Sodom

Queensrÿche (EP & Warning set)

Candlemass (Nightfall Set)

Solitude Aeturnus (Reunion)

Rotting Christ (Old school set)

Forbidden

Autopsy

Doro (Warlock featured set)

Demolition Hammer

Tank (Classic Set)

Agent Steel

Omen

Eternal Champion

Morbid Saint

Watchtower (Reunion with Jason McMaster)

Cauldron

Sumerlands

Night Demon

Helstar (Nosferatu set)

Girlschool

Attic

Wytch Hazel

Stormkeep

Darvaza

Lamp of Murmuur

Traveler

Destructor

Dawnbringer

Necrofier

Bloodstar

Stygian Crown

Cauchmar

Nite

Intranced

Acero Lethal

Ancient VVisdom

Occult Burial

Savage Oath

Adamantis

Early Moods