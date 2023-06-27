Hell’s Heroes announced 2024 lineup (Sodom, Autopsy, Queensrÿche, Candlemass, more!)
Houston metal fest Hell's Heroes has announced its 2024 edition, which goes down March 21-23 at White Oak Music Hall. The lineup is pretty stacked. Headliners are Sodom, Queensrÿche (playing an EP & Warning set), and Candlemass (Nightfall set), plus a reunited Solitude Aeturnus, Rotting Christ playing an "old school set," plus Forbidden, Autopsy, Doro (Warlock featured set), Demoltion Hammer, Tank ("classic set"), Watchtower reuniting with Jason McMaster, and much more.
Tickets for Hell's Heroes are on sale now. check out the full lineup below.
Sodom are also playing Maryland Deathfest's 2024 pre-fest.
HELL'S HEROES 2024 LINEUP:
Sodom
Queensrÿche (EP & Warning set)
Candlemass (Nightfall Set)
Solitude Aeturnus (Reunion)
Rotting Christ (Old school set)
Forbidden
Autopsy
Doro (Warlock featured set)
Demolition Hammer
Tank (Classic Set)
Agent Steel
Omen
Eternal Champion
Morbid Saint
Watchtower (Reunion with Jason McMaster)
Cauldron
Sumerlands
Night Demon
Helstar (Nosferatu set)
Girlschool
Attic
Wytch Hazel
Stormkeep
Darvaza
Lamp of Murmuur
Traveler
Destructor
Dawnbringer
Necrofier
Bloodstar
Stygian Crown
Cauchmar
Nite
Intranced
Acero Lethal
Ancient VVisdom
Occult Burial
Savage Oath
Adamantis
Early Moods