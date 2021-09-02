Helmet cancel headlining tour over COVID concerns

Helmet have cancelled their September run of headlining shows because of COVID concerns. In a statement, they write, "Due to the ongoing pandemic and for the safety of all concerned we are disappointed to have to cancel our short run of headline dates in the US due to take place later this month. We hope to be able to revisit some if not all these shows in 2022 and desperately look forward to an uninterrupted schedule finally and get back out on the road. Be safe everyone and thanks for your support."

The dates were scheduled to begin in mid-September, with stops in Indianapolis, Louisville, Saint Louis, Wichita, Tulsa, and more.

Still on are Helmet's shows with Ministry and Front Line Assembly. Helmet replaced KMFDM on the bill, and they're scheduled to begin on October 3 in Albuquerque, and continue into November. See those dates below.

MINISTRY / HELMET / FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY 2021 TOUR

10/03 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/04 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/06 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10/08 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

10/09 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

10/10 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10/11 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/15 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

10/16 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre

10/17 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/19 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/20 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

10/21 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/23 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live! #

10/24 Houston, TX – House of Blues

10/25 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/29 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/30 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10/31 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre

11/02 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11/03 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

# - no Helmet