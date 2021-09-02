Helmet cancel headlining tour over COVID concerns
Helmet have cancelled their September run of headlining shows because of COVID concerns. In a statement, they write, "Due to the ongoing pandemic and for the safety of all concerned we are disappointed to have to cancel our short run of headline dates in the US due to take place later this month. We hope to be able to revisit some if not all these shows in 2022 and desperately look forward to an uninterrupted schedule finally and get back out on the road. Be safe everyone and thanks for your support."
The dates were scheduled to begin in mid-September, with stops in Indianapolis, Louisville, Saint Louis, Wichita, Tulsa, and more.
Still on are Helmet's shows with Ministry and Front Line Assembly. Helmet replaced KMFDM on the bill, and they're scheduled to begin on October 3 in Albuquerque, and continue into November. See those dates below.
MINISTRY / HELMET / FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY 2021 TOUR
10/03 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
10/04 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
10/06 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10/08 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
10/09 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
10/10 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
10/11 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues
10/15 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
10/16 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre
10/17 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
10/19 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
10/20 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
10/21 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/23 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live! #
10/24 Houston, TX – House of Blues
10/25 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/29 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
10/30 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
10/31 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre
11/02 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
11/03 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
# - no Helmet