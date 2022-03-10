Helms Alee announce new album ‘Keep This Be The Way,’ share “See Sights Smell Smells”
Seattle psychedelic sludge trio Helms Alee have announced a followup to 2019's Noctiluca, Keep This Be The Way, due April 29 via Sargent House (pre-order). The album was made in a makeshift studio set up in guitarist/vocalist Ben Verellen's amplifier shop during 2020/2021 lockdown, and made with assistance from Ron Harrell (who also took the above photo). The first single is opening track "See Sights Smell Smells," which puts haunting, ethereal vocal melodies with a militant, industrial-tinged trudge. It's a promising first taste, and you can listen and watch the trippy, Allen Watke-directed video below.
Tracklist
See Sights Smell Smells
Keep This Be the Way
How Party Do You Hard?
Tripping Up the Stairs
Big Louise
Do Not Expose to the Burning Sun
The Middle Half
Mouth Thinker
Three Cheeks to the Wind
Guts for Brains