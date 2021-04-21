Helvetia (Jason from Duster) preps ‘Essential Aliens,’ shares “New Mess”

While his '90s band Duster are back in action, Jason Albertini is still making records under the Helvetia banner and will release Essential Aliens on June 25 via Joyful Noise. That will be Album #10 for Helvetia and Jason made it during lockdown in his Portland, OR basement after setting himself a goal to write and record a song a day till he had an whole record.

The first single from Essential Aliens is "New Mess," and you can hear a bit of Built to Spill -- Jason played in the band for most of the 2010s -- in its bummed out breed of poppy indie rock. Jason also directed the video for the song, which was inspired by a recurring dream where his life is "turned upside down by a series of unexplainable events that turn out to be orchestrated by a ghost."

Watch the video, and check out Essential Aliens' artwork and tracklist, below.

Tracklist:

Not So Infinite Life of Weird

Crooks Go In The Ground

New Mess

Jumper

Claw

That Strange Pull

Rocks On The Ramp

Star Hinged Trap

Caroline Stays / The Al Snatch

Why Am I Missing

The Echo Creek

Does It Go Backwards

Better Get Gifted

Skit 8