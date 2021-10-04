Henry Rollins announces ‘Good To See You’ 2022 tour (BV presale for NYC show)

Henry Rollins will be on the road in 2022 for the "Good to See You" spoken word tour. On it, he'll "faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It's been an interesting time to say the least and he's got some great stories to tell."

North American dates include Cincinnati, Boston, Raleigh, Ft Lauderdale, Knoxville, Nashville, San Antonio, Boise, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and lots more. There are three NYC-area shows: Long Island's The Paramount on March 24, NJ's Count Basie Center of the Arts on March 25 and Brooklyn's Warsaw on March 26.

You can get tickets early for the Warsaw show with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Tuesday, October 5 at 10 AM through Wednesday, October 6 at 10 PM. Check back Tuesday for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for Brooklyn, Long Island, NJ and the rest of the tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 7 at 10 AM.

All dates are listed below.

HENRY ROLLINS - 'GOOD TO SEE YOU' 2022 TOUR DATES

March 12 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 13 - Cincinnati - Bogart's

March 20 - Boston - The Wilbur

March 21 - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre

March 24 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

March 25 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts

March 26 - Brooklyn - Warsaw

March 27 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

March 30 - Richmond, VA - The National

March 31 - Raleigh, NC - Duke Energy Center

April 2 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

April 3 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

April 5 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Lillian S Wells Hall

April 6 - Clearwater FL - Capitol Theater

April 7 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

April 8 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 9 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

April 10 - Chattanooga, TN - The Walker Theatre

April 11 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou

April 12 - Nashville, TV - Marathon Music Works

April 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

April 15 - Milwaukee - Turner Hall Ballroom

April 16 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

April 21 - Burnsville, MN - Ames Center

April 23 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

April 24 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

April 27 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 3 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

May 7 - Colorado Springs, CO - Stargazers Theatere

May 8 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

May 9 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon

May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

May 11 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian

May 17 - Seattle - Neptune Theatre

May 19 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

May 20 - Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre

May 24 - Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall

May 26 - Saskatoon, AB - Broadway Theatre

May 27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

May 31 - Ottowa - Algonquin Commons

June 1 - London, ON - London Music Hall

June 3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

June 4 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona