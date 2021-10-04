Henry Rollins announces ‘Good To See You’ 2022 tour (BV presale for NYC show)
Henry Rollins will be on the road in 2022 for the "Good to See You" spoken word tour. On it, he'll "faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It's been an interesting time to say the least and he's got some great stories to tell."
North American dates include Cincinnati, Boston, Raleigh, Ft Lauderdale, Knoxville, Nashville, San Antonio, Boise, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and lots more. There are three NYC-area shows: Long Island's The Paramount on March 24, NJ's Count Basie Center of the Arts on March 25 and Brooklyn's Warsaw on March 26.
You can get tickets early for the Warsaw show with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Tuesday, October 5 at 10 AM through Wednesday, October 6 at 10 PM. Check back Tuesday for the presale password.
If you miss out on our presale, tickets for Brooklyn, Long Island, NJ and the rest of the tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 7 at 10 AM.
All dates are listed below.
You can pick up Spray Paint the Walls: The Story of Black Flag and other Henry Rollins-related books and merch in the BV shop.
HENRY ROLLINS - 'GOOD TO SEE YOU' 2022 TOUR DATES
March 12 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
March 13 - Cincinnati - Bogart's
March 20 - Boston - The Wilbur
March 21 - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre
March 24 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
March 25 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
March 26 - Brooklyn - Warsaw
March 27 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
March 30 - Richmond, VA - The National
March 31 - Raleigh, NC - Duke Energy Center
April 2 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
April 3 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
April 5 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Lillian S Wells Hall
April 6 - Clearwater FL - Capitol Theater
April 7 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
April 8 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
April 9 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
April 10 - Chattanooga, TN - The Walker Theatre
April 11 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou
April 12 - Nashville, TV - Marathon Music Works
April 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre
April 15 - Milwaukee - Turner Hall Ballroom
April 16 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre
April 21 - Burnsville, MN - Ames Center
April 23 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
April 24 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
April 27 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
May 3 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
May 7 - Colorado Springs, CO - Stargazers Theatere
May 8 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
May 9 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon
May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
May 11 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian
May 17 - Seattle - Neptune Theatre
May 19 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre
May 20 - Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre
May 24 - Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall
May 26 - Saskatoon, AB - Broadway Theatre
May 27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
May 31 - Ottowa - Algonquin Commons
June 1 - London, ON - London Music Hall
June 3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
June 4 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona