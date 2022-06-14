Henry Rollins announces more “Good to See You” 2022 tour dates

Henry Rollins has announced fall dates for his "Good to See You" spoken word tour, where he "will faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It's been an interesting time to say the least and he's got some great stories to tell."

Dates begin on September 14 in Tarrytown, NY and conclude on October 12 in San Luis Obispo, CA, with stops in Burlington, Sayreville (Starland Ballroom on 9/18), Wilmington, Harrisburg, Tulsa, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more. He's also got dates in Hawaii in November.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Thursday, June 16 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

HENRY ROLLINS - 2022 TOUR DATES

9/14/22 Tarrytown, NY Music Hall

9/15/22 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

9/16/22 Portland, ME Aura

9/17/22 Poughkeepsie, NY Bardovon 1989 Opera House

9/18/22 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

9/19/22 Wilmington, DE Grand Opera House

9/20/22 Harrisburg, PA Whitaker Center

9/21/22 Rocky Mount, VA Harvester Performance Center

9/24/22 Fort Smith, AR Temple Live

9/25/22 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

9/28/22 Tuscon, AZ Rialto Theatre.

9/29/22 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

9/30/22 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

10/1/22 Los Angeles, CA Largo

10/2/22 Los Angeles, CA Largo

10/3/22 Los Angeles, CA Largo

10/4/22 Visalia, CA Fox Theatre

10/5/22 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre

10/6/22 Santa Barbara, CA SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

10/8/22 Arcata, CA Van Duzer Theatre, Cal Poly Humbolt

10/9/22 San Francisco, CA Palace of Fine Arts

10/10/22 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre

10/11/22 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theatre

10/12/22 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

11/3/22 Honolulu, HI Blue Note Honolulu

11/4/22 Honolulu, HI Blue Note Honolulu

11/5/22 Honolulu, HI Blue Note Honolulu