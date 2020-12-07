Henry Rollins, Dolly Parton, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish & more playing Cyndi Lauper’s virtual benefit

Cyndi Lauper's annual holiday benefit show is moving to a virtual edition because of the pandemic. "Home for the Holidays" streams on Friday, December 11 at 8 PM ET on TikTok, and on Sunday, December 13 at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook. As usual, they've assembled a stacked lineup of artists from across genres to perform and appear; this year's lineup includes Dolly Parton, Henry Rollins, Cher, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Phoebe Bridgers, Boy George, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Kim Petras, King Princess, Sharon Osbourne, Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Billie Eilish, Whoopi Goldberg, Bette Midler, and more.

Proceeds go to True Colors United, a non-profit, co-founded by Lauper, that works to end homelessness among LGBTQ youth. "It’s been a crazy year," Lauper says, "but I am grateful for so many things — my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do. The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began. Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ+ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you."

Meanwhile, Henry Rollins was also a guest at last year's Home for the Holidays show in LA, where he performed "Rise Above" with Lauper.