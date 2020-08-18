Henry Rollins launches new video podcast, Minutemen episode out now

Henry Rollins may not sing in a band these days, but the former Black Flag frontman is always up to something cool, and the pandemic has not slowed him down. He recently launched the online radio show The Cool Quarantine on KCRW (where he also has a weekly radio show, with which he released the 594th episode this past weekend), and he now also launched the video podcast The Henry & Heidi $1.99 Show with co-host Heidi May. As the name implies, each episode is $1.99, and in the announcement video (which you can watch below), Hank promises show & tell, footage of him from 20 years ago, and more. The first episode is on the Minutemen, and Hank discusses not only the Minutemen but also the early days of SST, the '80s hardcore scene in general, and more. (As you can see above, he's got The Fall and Cramps posters behind him, and he shows other cool old posters during the show.) You can watch it here.

Rollins also recently sat down with filmmaker Penelope Spheeris (The Decline of Western Civilization, Wayne's World) for a video interview for uDiscover Music. Here's an excerpt:

Henry Rollins: What was it about music that made you want to capture it documentary style? “My biggest influence in documentary filmmaking comes from trying to understand human behaviour, so people that go whack on stage are very interesting to me. I want to understand why they do that. So I think it was the performance aspect. But also, especially with the first movie, The Decline And Fall Of Western Civilization, the first one, it was so chaotic and so crazy. I was just trying to understand why these people are doing what they’re doing.

