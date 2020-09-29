Herb Alpert documentary and box set out this week (watch the trailer)
Herb Alpert might be best known for kitschy '60s instrumentals with The Tijuana Brass, like "Spanish Flea," "Tijuana Taxi" and "A Taste of Honey" and ""The Lonely Bull," but he's led a fascinating life, having co-founded A&M Records in 1962 (which would be home to Sting, Janet Jackson, Supertramp, Soundgarden and more over the years), sold millions of records (he had five albums in the Top 20 at one point in 1966), and later in life became known as an accomplished visual artist and a philanthropist. New documentary Herb Alpert Is... looks back at his life and career, featuring new interviews with Alpert as well as Sting, Questlove, Quincy Jones, Richard Carpenter, Bill Moyers, and more.
Herb Alpert Is... premieres Thursday, October 1 at 8 PM Eastern via YouTube and will be followed by a livestream Q&A with Herb Alpert and director John Scheinfeld. The documentary will then be available to rent digitally via Virtual Cinema on Friday (10/2). You can watch the trailer below.
Also out Friday is the companion Herb Albert Is... box set, which is available as a five-LP vinyl set with a coffee table book, and as a three-CD set. You can pre-order that now and check out a trailer for box, as well as the tracklist, below.
--
Herb Alpert Is - Boxset Tracklist:
1. The Lonely Bull - from the album The Lonely Bull
2. Winds Of Barcelona - from the album Volume 2
3. Mexican Corn - from the album Volume 2
4. South Of The Border - from the album South Of The Border
5. Mexican Shuffle - from the album South Of The Border
6. All My Loving - from the album South Of The Border
7. A Taste Of Honey - from the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights
8. Green Peppers - from the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights
9. Bittersweet Samba - from the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights
10. Whipped Cream - from the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights
11. Tijuana Taxi - from the album !!Going Places!!
12. I’m Getting Sentimental Over You - from the album !!Going Places!!
13. Spanish Flea - from the album !!Going Places!!
14. 3rd Man Theme - from the album !!Going Places!!
15. Zorba The Greek - from the album !!Going Places!!
16. What Now My Love - from the album What Now My Love
17. Memories Of Madrid - from the album What Now My Love
18. So what’s New? - from the album What Now My Love
19. Magic Trumpet - from the album What Now My Love
20. Brasilia - from the album What Now My Love
21. If I Were A Rich Man - from the album What Now My Love
22. The Work Song - from the album S.R.O.
23. Mame - from the album S.R.O.
24. Flamingo - from the album S.R.O.
25. Bo-Bo - from the album Sounds Like…
26. Town Without Pity - from the album Sounds Like…
27. Treasure Of San Miguel - from the album Sounds Like…
28. Casino Royale - from the album Sounds Like…
29. A Banda - from the album Herb Alpert’s Ninth
30. Panama - from the album The Beat Of The Brass
31. Slick - from the album The Beat Of The Brass
32. This Guy’s In Love With You - from the album The Beat Of The Brass
33. The Sea Is My Soil - from the album Warm
34. Hurt So Bad - from the album Summertime
35. Jerusalem - from the album Summertime
36. You Smile - The Song Begins - from the album You Smile - The Song Begins
37. Up Cherry Street - from the album You Smile - The Song Begins
38. Skokiaan - from the album Herb Alpert / Hugh Masekela
39. Rise - from the album Rise
40. Rotation - from the album Rise
41. Beyond - from the album Beyond
42. The Factory - from the album Beyond
43. Fandango - from the album Fandango
44. Route 101 - from the album Fandango
45. Keep Your Eye On Me - from the album Keep Your Eye On Me
46. Diamonds - from the album Keep Your Eye On Me
47. My Abstract Heart - from the album Abstract Heart
48. Just A Dream Away - from the album Abstract Heart
49. I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face - from the album Midnight Sun
50. Second Wind - from the album Second Wind
51. Sneakin’ In - from the album Second Wind
52. Magic Man - from the album Colors
53. Puttin’ On The Ritz - from the album Steppin’ Out
54. La Vie En Rose - from the album Steppin’ Out
55. Night Ride - from the album Come Fly With Me
56. Human Nature - from the album Human Nature
57. I’m Yours - from the album Music Vol. 1
58. Strike Up The Band - from the album Music Vol. 1
59. The Lonely Bull - from the album Music Volume 3: Herb Alpert Reimagines The Tijuana Brass
60. Whipped Cream - from the album Music Volume 3: Herb Alpert Reimagines The Tijuana Brass
61. A Taste Of Honey - from the album Music Volume 3: Herb Alpert Reimagines The Tijuana Brass
62. Wade In the Water - from the album Music Volume 3: Herb Alpert Reimagines The Tijuana Brass
63. What A Wonderful World - from the album Over The Rainbow