Herb Alpert documentary and box set out this week (watch the trailer)

Herb Alpert might be best known for kitschy '60s instrumentals with The Tijuana Brass, like "Spanish Flea," "Tijuana Taxi" and "A Taste of Honey" and ""The Lonely Bull," but he's led a fascinating life, having co-founded A&M Records in 1962 (which would be home to Sting, Janet Jackson, Supertramp, Soundgarden and more over the years), sold millions of records (he had five albums in the Top 20 at one point in 1966), and later in life became known as an accomplished visual artist and a philanthropist. New documentary Herb Alpert Is... looks back at his life and career, featuring new interviews with Alpert as well as Sting, Questlove, Quincy Jones, Richard Carpenter, Bill Moyers, and more.

Herb Alpert Is... premieres Thursday, October 1 at 8 PM Eastern via YouTube and will be followed by a livestream Q&A with Herb Alpert and director John Scheinfeld. The documentary will then be available to rent digitally via Virtual Cinema on Friday (10/2). You can watch the trailer below.

Also out Friday is the companion Herb Albert Is... box set, which is available as a five-LP vinyl set with a coffee table book, and as a three-CD set. You can pre-order that now and check out a trailer for box, as well as the tracklist, below.

Herb Alpert Is - Boxset Tracklist:

1. The Lonely Bull - from the album The Lonely Bull

2. Winds Of Barcelona - from the album Volume 2

3. Mexican Corn - from the album Volume 2

4. South Of The Border - from the album South Of The Border

5. Mexican Shuffle - from the album South Of The Border

6. All My Loving - from the album South Of The Border

7. A Taste Of Honey - from the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights

8. Green Peppers - from the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights

9. Bittersweet Samba - from the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights

10. Whipped Cream - from the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights

11. Tijuana Taxi - from the album !!Going Places!!

12. I’m Getting Sentimental Over You - from the album !!Going Places!!

13. Spanish Flea - from the album !!Going Places!!

14. 3rd Man Theme - from the album !!Going Places!!

15. Zorba The Greek - from the album !!Going Places!!

16. What Now My Love - from the album What Now My Love

17. Memories Of Madrid - from the album What Now My Love

18. So what’s New? - from the album What Now My Love

19. Magic Trumpet - from the album What Now My Love

20. Brasilia - from the album What Now My Love

21. If I Were A Rich Man - from the album What Now My Love

22. The Work Song - from the album S.R.O.

23. Mame - from the album S.R.O.

24. Flamingo - from the album S.R.O.

25. Bo-Bo - from the album Sounds Like…

26. Town Without Pity - from the album Sounds Like…

27. Treasure Of San Miguel - from the album Sounds Like…

28. Casino Royale - from the album Sounds Like…

29. A Banda - from the album Herb Alpert’s Ninth

30. Panama - from the album The Beat Of The Brass

31. Slick - from the album The Beat Of The Brass

32. This Guy’s In Love With You - from the album The Beat Of The Brass

33. The Sea Is My Soil - from the album Warm

34. Hurt So Bad - from the album Summertime

35. Jerusalem - from the album Summertime

36. You Smile - The Song Begins - from the album You Smile - The Song Begins

37. Up Cherry Street - from the album You Smile - The Song Begins

38. Skokiaan - from the album Herb Alpert / Hugh Masekela

39. Rise - from the album Rise

40. Rotation - from the album Rise

41. Beyond - from the album Beyond

42. The Factory - from the album Beyond

43. Fandango - from the album Fandango

44. Route 101 - from the album Fandango

45. Keep Your Eye On Me - from the album Keep Your Eye On Me

46. Diamonds - from the album Keep Your Eye On Me

47. My Abstract Heart - from the album Abstract Heart

48. Just A Dream Away - from the album Abstract Heart

49. I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face - from the album Midnight Sun

50. Second Wind - from the album Second Wind

51. Sneakin’ In - from the album Second Wind

52. Magic Man - from the album Colors

53. Puttin’ On The Ritz - from the album Steppin’ Out

54. La Vie En Rose - from the album Steppin’ Out

55. Night Ride - from the album Come Fly With Me

56. Human Nature - from the album Human Nature

57. I’m Yours - from the album Music Vol. 1

58. Strike Up The Band - from the album Music Vol. 1

59. The Lonely Bull - from the album Music Volume 3: Herb Alpert Reimagines The Tijuana Brass

60. Whipped Cream - from the album Music Volume 3: Herb Alpert Reimagines The Tijuana Brass

61. A Taste Of Honey - from the album Music Volume 3: Herb Alpert Reimagines The Tijuana Brass

62. Wade In the Water - from the album Music Volume 3: Herb Alpert Reimagines The Tijuana Brass

63. What A Wonderful World - from the album Over The Rainbow