Herbie Hancock, Keyon Harrold & DJ Pete Rock @ SummerStage in Central Park (pics)

The first free Central Park SummerStage show of the 2022 season came from jazz legend Herbie Hancock on Saturday (6/11), with support from the comparatively newer jazz great Keyon Harrold and a DJ set from hip hop legend Pete Rock. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine introduced the show, and it was a great night all around. Herbie (who had Terrence Blanchard in his band) played a set that ranged from straight-ahead jazz to funk, including classics like "Cantaloupe Island" from 1964's Empyrean Isles, "Chameleon" from 1973's Head Hunters, Wayne Shorter's "Footprints" from 1967's Adam's Apple (which Herbie recorded piano for), and more.

Pictures by P Squared continue below...