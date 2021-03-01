Here are the 2021 Golden Globes Winners

The 2021 Golden Globes are here, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on opposite coasts (NYC and L.A. respectively), to give out the awards as chosen by the enigmatic Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It should be an interesting night, given that the HFPA is under fire for the lack of Black nominees, including no nominations for Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and Michaela Cole's I May Destroy You.

Tina and Amy did not shy away from the controversy and explained to their audiences at The Rainbow Room and The Beverly Hilton, made up of first responders, just what the HFPA is. "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 no-Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life," Tina said. "We say 'around 90' because a couple of them might be ghosts and it's rumored that the German member is just a sausage that somebody drew a little face on."

Amy added, "Everybody is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices. Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, which always happens. That's their thing. But a number of black actors and black-led projects were overlooked."

"We all know that award shows are stupid," Tina followed. "The point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I realize HFPA, maybe you guys didn't get the memo, because your workplace is the back of a French McDonalds, but you guys have got to change that. And here's to changing it."

On the film side: Nomadland won Best Drama and Chloe Zhao won Best Director.

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm won Best Comedy; Sacha Baron Cohen, who won for Best Actor, thanked Rudy Giuliani.

Andy Samberg, who was nominated for Palm Springs, lost to Sacha but it was cool to see Joanna Newsom by his side:

The late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. while Andra Day won for The United States Vs Billie Holiday.

Minari won for Best Foreign Language Film.

The first award of the night was Best Supporting Actor in a Film and went to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas & The Black Messiah whose acceptance speech, where he quoted Nipsey Hussle, was almost cut off due to a bad connections.

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste won Best Original Score for Pixar's Soul, which also won Best Animated Film. Trent joked that this is the first thing he's ever worked on that he could show his kids.

Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, and Niccolò Agliardi and won Best Original song for "Io Si (Seen)" from The Life Ahead.

On the television front, The Crown won Best Television Series Drama, while Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor won Best Actress and Actor in a Television Drama for their roles as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and Gillian Anderson for Best Supporting Actress as Margaret Thatcher.

The Queen's Gambit won best Limited Series, and Ana Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in the lead role.

John Boyega won Best Supporting Actor in a Television Program for his role in Steve McQueen's Small Axe.

Schitt's Creek won Best Television Series Musical or Comedy and Catherine O'Hara won Best Actress.

Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor in Ted Lasso.

The amazing Norman Lear, who will be 99 in July, was this year's recipient of the Carol Burnett LIfetime Achievement Award for his groundbreaking work in television, including All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, One Day at a Time, and more. Meanwhile, Jane Fonda gave an inspiring speech calling for more diversity (and mentioning I May Destroy You) as this year's recipient of the Cecil B Demille Award.

The Golden Globes are known for drunken acceptance speeches and the virtual nature of this year's ceremony doesn't allow for that as much, they had Maya Rudolph and Keenan Thompson on hand as Beverly Jackfruit and Francois Jean-Rudy who won the made-up award of "Least Original Song in a Telefilm, Dramedy or Comma."

The complete list of 2021 Golden Globe winners and nominees are listed below.

--

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE WINNERS AND NOMINEES

(Winners in BOLD)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

THE FATHER (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)

MANK (Netflix; Netflix)

WINNER: NOMADLAND (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

VIOLA DAVIS MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

WINNER: ANDRA DAY THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

VANESSA KIRBY PIECES OF A WOMAN

FRANCES MCDORMAND NOMADLAND

CAREY MULLIGAN PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

RIZ AHMED SOUND OF METAL

WINNER: CHADWICK BOSEMAN MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

ANTHONY HOPKINS THE FATHER

GARY OLDMAN MANK

TAHAR RAHIM THE MAURITANIAN

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

WINNER: BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)

HAMILTON (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

MUSIC (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)

PALM SPRINGS (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)

THE PROM (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARIA BAKALOVA BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

KATE HUDSON MUSIC

MICHELLE PFEIFFER FRENCH EXIT

WINNER: ROSAMUND PIKE I CARE A LOT

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY EMMA.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

WINNER: SACHA BARON COHEN BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

JAMES CORDEN THE PROM

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA HAMILTON

DEV PATEL THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

ANDY SAMBERG PALM SPRINGS

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)

ONWARD (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

OVER THE MOON (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)

WINNER: SOUL (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

WOLFWALKERS (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

ANOTHER ROUND (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)

LA LLORONA (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder)

THE LIFE AHEAD (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)

WINNER: MINARI (USA) (Plan B; A24)

TWO OF US (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

GLENN CLOSE HILLBILLY ELEGY

OLIVIA COLMAN THE FATHER

WINNER: JODIE FOSTER THE MAURITANIAN

AMANDA SEYFRIED MANK

HELENA ZENGEL NEWS OF THE WORLD

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

SACHA BARON COHEN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

WINNER: DANIEL KALUUYA JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

JARED LETO THE LITTLE THINGS

BILL MURRAY ON THE ROCKS

LESLIE ODOM JR. ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

\EMERALD FENNELL PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

DAVID FINCHER MANK

REGINA KING ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...

AARON SORKIN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

WINNER: CHLOÉ ZHAO NOMADLAND

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

EMERALD FENNELL PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

JACK FINCHER MANK

WINNER: AARON SORKIN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

FLORIAN ZELLER, CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON THE FATHER

CHLOÉ ZHAO NOMADLAND

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT THE MIDNIGHT SKY

LUDWIG GÖRANSSON TENET

JAMES NEWTON HOWARD NEWS OF THE WORLD

TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS MANK

WINNER: TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS, JON BATISTE SOUL

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“FIGHT FOR YOU” — JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II

Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“HEAR MY VOICE” — THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Music by: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

WINNER: “IO SÌ (SEEN)” — THE LIFE AHEAD

Music by: Diane Warren

Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“SPEAK NOW” — ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...

Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“TIGRESS & TWEED” — THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

WINNER: THE CROWN - NETFLIX (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY - HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)

THE MANDALORIAN - DISNEY+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

OZARK - NETFLIX (MRC Television)

RATCHED - NETFLIX (Fox21 Television Studios)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

OLIVIA COLMAN THE CROWN

JODIE COMER KILLING EVE

WINNER: EMMA CORRIN THE CROWN

LAURA LINNEY OZARK

SARAH PAULSON RATCHED

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

JASON BATEMAN OZARK

WINNER: JOSH O'CONNOR THE CROWN

BOB ODENKIRK BETTER CALL SAUL

AL PACINO HUNTERS

MATTHEW RHYS PERRY MASON

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

EMILY IN PARIS - NETFLIX (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT - HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)

THE GREAT - HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)

WINNER: SCHITT'S CREEK - POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)

TED LASSO - APPLE TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

LILY COLLINS EMILY IN PARIS

KALEY CUOCO THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

ELLE FANNING THE GREAT

JANE LEVY ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

WINNER: CATHERINE O'HARA SCHITT'S CREEK

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

DON CHEADLE BLACK MONDAY

NICHOLAS HOULT THE GREAT

EUGENE LEVY SCHITT'S CREEK

WINNER: JASON SUDEIKIS TED LASSO

RAMY YOUSSEF RAMY

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

NORMAL PEOPLE - HULU (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)

WINNER: THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT - NETFLIX (Netflix)

SMALL AXE - AMAZON STUDIOS (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)

THE UNDOING - HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)

UNORTHODOX - NETFLIX (Studio Airlift / RealFilm)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

CATE BLANCHETT MRS. AMERICA

DAISY EDGAR-JONES NORMAL PEOPLE

SHIRA HAAS UNORTHODOX

NICOLE KIDMAN THE UNDOING

WINNER: ANYA TAYLOR-JOY THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BRYAN CRANSTON YOUR HONOR

JEFF DANIELS THE COMEY RULE

HUGH GRANT THE UNDOING

ETHAN HAWKE THE GOOD LORD BIRD

WINNER: MARK RUFFALO I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER: GILLIAN ANDERSON THE CROWN

HELENA BONHAM CARTER THE CROWN

JULIA GARNER OZARK

ANNIE MURPHY SCHITT'S CREEK

CYNTHIA NIXON RATCHED

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER: JOHN BOYEGA SMALL AXE

BRENDAN GLEESON THE COMEY RULE

DANIEL LEVY SCHITT'S CREEK

JIM PARSONS HOLLYWOOD

DONALD SUTHERLAND THE UNDOING