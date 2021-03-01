Here are the 2021 Golden Globes Winners

The 2021 Golden Globes are here, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on opposite coasts (NYC and L.A. respectively), to give out the awards as chosen by the enigmatic Hollywood Foreign Press Association.  It should be an interesting night, given that the HFPA is under fire for the lack of Black nominees, including no nominations for Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and Michaela Cole's I May Destroy You.

Tina and Amy did not shy away from the controversy and explained to their audiences at The Rainbow Room and The Beverly Hilton, made up of first responders, just what the HFPA is. "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 no-Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life," Tina said. "We say 'around 90' because a couple of them might be ghosts and it's rumored that the German member is just a sausage that somebody drew a little face on."

Amy added, "Everybody is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices. Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, which always happens. That's their thing. But a number of black actors and black-led projects were overlooked."

"We all know that award shows are stupid," Tina followed. "The point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I realize HFPA, maybe you guys didn't get the memo, because your workplace is the back of a French McDonalds, but you guys have got to change that. And here's to changing it."

On the film side: Nomadland won Best Drama and Chloe Zhao won Best Director. 

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm won Best Comedy; Sacha Baron Cohen, who won for Best Actor, thanked Rudy Giuliani.

Andy Samberg, who was nominated for Palm Springs, lost to Sacha but it was cool to see Joanna Newsom by his side:

The late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. while Andra Day won for The United States Vs Billie Holiday.

Minari won for Best Foreign Language Film.

The first award of the night was Best Supporting Actor in a Film and went to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas & The Black Messiah whose acceptance speech, where he quoted Nipsey Hussle, was almost cut off due to a bad connections.

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste won Best Original Score for Pixar's Soul, which also won Best Animated Film. Trent joked that this is the first thing he's ever worked on that he could show his kids.

Diane Warren,  Laura Pausini, and Niccolò Agliardi and won Best Original song for "Io Si (Seen)" from The Life Ahead.

On the television front, The Crown won Best Television Series Drama, while Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor won Best Actress and Actor in a Television Drama for their roles as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and Gillian Anderson for Best Supporting Actress as Margaret Thatcher.

The Queen's Gambit won best Limited Series, and Ana Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in the lead role.

John Boyega won Best Supporting Actor in a Television Program for his role in Steve McQueen's Small Axe.

Schitt's Creek won Best Television Series Musical or Comedy and Catherine O'Hara won Best Actress.

Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor in Ted Lasso.

The amazing Norman Lear, who will be 99 in July, was this year's recipient of the Carol Burnett LIfetime Achievement Award for his groundbreaking work in television, including All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, One Day at a Time, and more. Meanwhile, Jane Fonda gave an inspiring speech calling for more diversity (and mentioning I May Destroy You) as this year's recipient of the Cecil B Demille Award.

The Golden Globes are known for drunken acceptance speeches and the virtual nature of this year's ceremony doesn't allow for that as much, they had Maya Rudolph and Keenan Thompson on hand as Beverly Jackfruit and Francois Jean-Rudy who won the made-up award of "Least Original Song in a Telefilm, Dramedy or Comma."

The complete list of 2021 Golden Globe winners and nominees are listed below.

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE WINNERS AND NOMINEES
(Winners in BOLD)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
THE FATHER (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)
MANK (Netflix; Netflix)
WINNER: NOMADLAND  (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
VIOLA DAVIS    MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
WINNER: ANDRA DAY    THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY
VANESSA KIRBY    PIECES OF A WOMAN
FRANCES MCDORMAND    NOMADLAND
CAREY MULLIGAN    PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
RIZ AHMED    SOUND OF METAL
WINNER: CHADWICK BOSEMAN    MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
ANTHONY HOPKINS    THE FATHER
GARY OLDMAN    MANK
TAHAR RAHIM    THE MAURITANIAN

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
WINNER: BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)
HAMILTON (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
MUSIC (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)
PALM SPRINGS (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)
THE PROM (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
MARIA BAKALOVA    BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
KATE HUDSON    MUSIC
MICHELLE PFEIFFER    FRENCH EXIT
WINNER: ROSAMUND PIKE    I CARE A LOT
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY    EMMA.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
WINNER: SACHA BARON COHEN    BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
JAMES CORDEN    THE PROM
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA    HAMILTON
DEV PATEL    THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
ANDY SAMBERG    PALM SPRINGS

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)
ONWARD (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
OVER THE MOON (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)
WINNER: SOUL (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
WOLFWALKERS (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

ANOTHER ROUND (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)
LA LLORONA (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder)
THE LIFE AHEAD (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)
WINNER: MINARI (USA) (Plan B; A24)
TWO OF US (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
GLENN CLOSE    HILLBILLY ELEGY
OLIVIA COLMAN    THE FATHER
WINNER: JODIE FOSTER    THE MAURITANIAN
AMANDA SEYFRIED    MANK
HELENA ZENGEL    NEWS OF THE WORLD

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
SACHA BARON COHEN    THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
WINNER: DANIEL KALUUYA    JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
JARED LETO    THE LITTLE THINGS
BILL MURRAY    ON THE ROCKS
LESLIE ODOM JR.    ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
\EMERALD FENNELL    PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
DAVID FINCHER    MANK
REGINA KING    ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...
AARON SORKIN    THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
WINNER: CHLOÉ ZHAO    NOMADLAND

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
EMERALD FENNELL    PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
JACK FINCHER    MANK
WINNER: AARON SORKIN    THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
FLORIAN ZELLER, CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON    THE FATHER
CHLOÉ ZHAO    NOMADLAND

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
ALEXANDRE DESPLAT    THE MIDNIGHT SKY
LUDWIG GÖRANSSON    TENET
JAMES NEWTON HOWARD    NEWS OF THE WORLD
TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS    MANK
WINNER: TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS, JON BATISTE    SOUL

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“FIGHT FOR YOU” — JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Music by:    H.E.R., Dernst Emile II
Lyrics by:    H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“HEAR MY VOICE” — THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Music by:    Daniel Pemberton
Lyrics by:    Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

WINNER: “IO SÌ (SEEN)” — THE LIFE AHEAD
Music by:    Diane Warren
Lyrics by:    Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“SPEAK NOW” — ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...
Music by:    Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Lyrics by:    Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“TIGRESS & TWEED” — THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY
Music by:    Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Lyrics by:    Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
WINNER: THE CROWN - NETFLIX (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY - HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)
THE MANDALORIAN - DISNEY+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
OZARK - NETFLIX (MRC Television)
RATCHED - NETFLIX (Fox21 Television Studios)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
OLIVIA COLMAN    THE CROWN
JODIE COMER    KILLING EVE
WINNER: EMMA CORRIN    THE CROWN
LAURA LINNEY    OZARK
SARAH PAULSON    RATCHED

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
JASON BATEMAN    OZARK
WINNER: JOSH O'CONNOR    THE CROWN
BOB ODENKIRK    BETTER CALL SAUL
AL PACINO    HUNTERS
MATTHEW RHYS    PERRY MASON

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
EMILY IN PARIS - NETFLIX (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT - HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)
THE GREAT - HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)
WINNER: SCHITT'S CREEK - POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)
TED LASSO - APPLE TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
LILY COLLINS    EMILY IN PARIS
KALEY CUOCO    THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
ELLE FANNING    THE GREAT
JANE LEVY    ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
WINNER: CATHERINE O'HARA    SCHITT'S CREEK

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
DON CHEADLE    BLACK MONDAY
NICHOLAS HOULT    THE GREAT
EUGENE LEVY    SCHITT'S CREEK
WINNER: JASON SUDEIKIS    TED LASSO
RAMY YOUSSEF    RAMY

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
NORMAL PEOPLE - HULU (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)
WINNER: THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT - NETFLIX (Netflix)
SMALL AXE - AMAZON STUDIOS (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)
THE UNDOING - HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)
UNORTHODOX - NETFLIX (Studio Airlift / RealFilm)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
CATE BLANCHETT    MRS. AMERICA
DAISY EDGAR-JONES    NORMAL PEOPLE
SHIRA HAAS    UNORTHODOX
NICOLE KIDMAN    THE UNDOING
WINNER: ANYA TAYLOR-JOY    THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BRYAN CRANSTON    YOUR HONOR
JEFF DANIELS    THE COMEY RULE
HUGH GRANT    THE UNDOING
ETHAN HAWKE    THE GOOD LORD BIRD
WINNER: MARK RUFFALO    I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE
WINNER: GILLIAN ANDERSON    THE CROWN
HELENA BONHAM CARTER    THE CROWN
JULIA GARNER    OZARK
ANNIE MURPHY    SCHITT'S CREEK
CYNTHIA NIXON    RATCHED

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE
WINNER: JOHN BOYEGA    SMALL AXE
BRENDAN GLEESON    THE COMEY RULE
DANIEL LEVY    SCHITT'S CREEK
JIM PARSONS    HOLLYWOOD
DONALD SUTHERLAND    THE UNDOING

