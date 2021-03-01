Here are the 2021 Golden Globes Winners
The 2021 Golden Globes are here, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on opposite coasts (NYC and L.A. respectively), to give out the awards as chosen by the enigmatic Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It should be an interesting night, given that the HFPA is under fire for the lack of Black nominees, including no nominations for Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and Michaela Cole's I May Destroy You.
Tina and Amy did not shy away from the controversy and explained to their audiences at The Rainbow Room and The Beverly Hilton, made up of first responders, just what the HFPA is. "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 no-Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life," Tina said. "We say 'around 90' because a couple of them might be ghosts and it's rumored that the German member is just a sausage that somebody drew a little face on."
Amy added, "Everybody is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices. Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, which always happens. That's their thing. But a number of black actors and black-led projects were overlooked."
"We all know that award shows are stupid," Tina followed. "The point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I realize HFPA, maybe you guys didn't get the memo, because your workplace is the back of a French McDonalds, but you guys have got to change that. And here's to changing it."
On the film side: Nomadland won Best Drama and Chloe Zhao won Best Director.
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm won Best Comedy; Sacha Baron Cohen, who won for Best Actor, thanked Rudy Giuliani.
Andy Samberg, who was nominated for Palm Springs, lost to Sacha but it was cool to see Joanna Newsom by his side:
The late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. while Andra Day won for The United States Vs Billie Holiday.
Minari won for Best Foreign Language Film.
The first award of the night was Best Supporting Actor in a Film and went to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas & The Black Messiah whose acceptance speech, where he quoted Nipsey Hussle, was almost cut off due to a bad connections.
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste won Best Original Score for Pixar's Soul, which also won Best Animated Film. Trent joked that this is the first thing he's ever worked on that he could show his kids.
Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, and Niccolò Agliardi and won Best Original song for "Io Si (Seen)" from The Life Ahead.
On the television front, The Crown won Best Television Series Drama, while Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor won Best Actress and Actor in a Television Drama for their roles as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and Gillian Anderson for Best Supporting Actress as Margaret Thatcher.
The Queen's Gambit won best Limited Series, and Ana Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in the lead role.
John Boyega won Best Supporting Actor in a Television Program for his role in Steve McQueen's Small Axe.
Schitt's Creek won Best Television Series Musical or Comedy and Catherine O'Hara won Best Actress.
Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor in Ted Lasso.
The amazing Norman Lear, who will be 99 in July, was this year's recipient of the Carol Burnett LIfetime Achievement Award for his groundbreaking work in television, including All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, One Day at a Time, and more. Meanwhile, Jane Fonda gave an inspiring speech calling for more diversity (and mentioning I May Destroy You) as this year's recipient of the Cecil B Demille Award.
The Golden Globes are known for drunken acceptance speeches and the virtual nature of this year's ceremony doesn't allow for that as much, they had Maya Rudolph and Keenan Thompson on hand as Beverly Jackfruit and Francois Jean-Rudy who won the made-up award of "Least Original Song in a Telefilm, Dramedy or Comma."
The complete list of 2021 Golden Globe winners and nominees are listed below.
--
2021 GOLDEN GLOBE WINNERS AND NOMINEES
(Winners in BOLD)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
THE FATHER (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)
MANK (Netflix; Netflix)
WINNER: NOMADLAND (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
VIOLA DAVIS MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
WINNER: ANDRA DAY THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY
VANESSA KIRBY PIECES OF A WOMAN
FRANCES MCDORMAND NOMADLAND
CAREY MULLIGAN PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
RIZ AHMED SOUND OF METAL
WINNER: CHADWICK BOSEMAN MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
ANTHONY HOPKINS THE FATHER
GARY OLDMAN MANK
TAHAR RAHIM THE MAURITANIAN
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
WINNER: BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)
HAMILTON (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
MUSIC (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)
PALM SPRINGS (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)
THE PROM (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
MARIA BAKALOVA BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
KATE HUDSON MUSIC
MICHELLE PFEIFFER FRENCH EXIT
WINNER: ROSAMUND PIKE I CARE A LOT
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY EMMA.
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
WINNER: SACHA BARON COHEN BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
JAMES CORDEN THE PROM
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA HAMILTON
DEV PATEL THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
ANDY SAMBERG PALM SPRINGS
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)
ONWARD (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
OVER THE MOON (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)
WINNER: SOUL (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
WOLFWALKERS (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
ANOTHER ROUND (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)
LA LLORONA (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder)
THE LIFE AHEAD (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)
WINNER: MINARI (USA) (Plan B; A24)
TWO OF US (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
GLENN CLOSE HILLBILLY ELEGY
OLIVIA COLMAN THE FATHER
WINNER: JODIE FOSTER THE MAURITANIAN
AMANDA SEYFRIED MANK
HELENA ZENGEL NEWS OF THE WORLD
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
SACHA BARON COHEN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
WINNER: DANIEL KALUUYA JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
JARED LETO THE LITTLE THINGS
BILL MURRAY ON THE ROCKS
LESLIE ODOM JR. ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
\EMERALD FENNELL PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
DAVID FINCHER MANK
REGINA KING ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...
AARON SORKIN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
WINNER: CHLOÉ ZHAO NOMADLAND
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
EMERALD FENNELL PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
JACK FINCHER MANK
WINNER: AARON SORKIN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
FLORIAN ZELLER, CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON THE FATHER
CHLOÉ ZHAO NOMADLAND
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
ALEXANDRE DESPLAT THE MIDNIGHT SKY
LUDWIG GÖRANSSON TENET
JAMES NEWTON HOWARD NEWS OF THE WORLD
TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS MANK
WINNER: TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS, JON BATISTE SOUL
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“FIGHT FOR YOU” — JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II
Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
“HEAR MY VOICE” — THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Music by: Daniel Pemberton
Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
WINNER: “IO SÌ (SEEN)” — THE LIFE AHEAD
Music by: Diane Warren
Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
“SPEAK NOW” — ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...
Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
“TIGRESS & TWEED” — THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY
Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
WINNER: THE CROWN - NETFLIX (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY - HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)
THE MANDALORIAN - DISNEY+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
OZARK - NETFLIX (MRC Television)
RATCHED - NETFLIX (Fox21 Television Studios)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
OLIVIA COLMAN THE CROWN
JODIE COMER KILLING EVE
WINNER: EMMA CORRIN THE CROWN
LAURA LINNEY OZARK
SARAH PAULSON RATCHED
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
JASON BATEMAN OZARK
WINNER: JOSH O'CONNOR THE CROWN
BOB ODENKIRK BETTER CALL SAUL
AL PACINO HUNTERS
MATTHEW RHYS PERRY MASON
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
EMILY IN PARIS - NETFLIX (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT - HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)
THE GREAT - HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)
WINNER: SCHITT'S CREEK - POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)
TED LASSO - APPLE TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
LILY COLLINS EMILY IN PARIS
KALEY CUOCO THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
ELLE FANNING THE GREAT
JANE LEVY ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
WINNER: CATHERINE O'HARA SCHITT'S CREEK
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
DON CHEADLE BLACK MONDAY
NICHOLAS HOULT THE GREAT
EUGENE LEVY SCHITT'S CREEK
WINNER: JASON SUDEIKIS TED LASSO
RAMY YOUSSEF RAMY
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
NORMAL PEOPLE - HULU (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)
WINNER: THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT - NETFLIX (Netflix)
SMALL AXE - AMAZON STUDIOS (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)
THE UNDOING - HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)
UNORTHODOX - NETFLIX (Studio Airlift / RealFilm)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
CATE BLANCHETT MRS. AMERICA
DAISY EDGAR-JONES NORMAL PEOPLE
SHIRA HAAS UNORTHODOX
NICOLE KIDMAN THE UNDOING
WINNER: ANYA TAYLOR-JOY THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BRYAN CRANSTON YOUR HONOR
JEFF DANIELS THE COMEY RULE
HUGH GRANT THE UNDOING
ETHAN HAWKE THE GOOD LORD BIRD
WINNER: MARK RUFFALO I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE
WINNER: GILLIAN ANDERSON THE CROWN
HELENA BONHAM CARTER THE CROWN
JULIA GARNER OZARK
ANNIE MURPHY SCHITT'S CREEK
CYNTHIA NIXON RATCHED
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE
WINNER: JOHN BOYEGA SMALL AXE
BRENDAN GLEESON THE COMEY RULE
DANIEL LEVY SCHITT'S CREEK
JIM PARSONS HOLLYWOOD
DONALD SUTHERLAND THE UNDOING