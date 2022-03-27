Here are the 2022 Oscars winners & performers (‘CODA,’ Questlove, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish & more)

The 2022 Oscars were tonight at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater and CODA won the night's biggest award, Best Picture.

After a few years with no hosts, this year there are three -- Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall.

This year's Oscars telecast made some weird choices -- dancers during the In Memoriam section? -- but it was not boring. The craziest moment of the night came when Chris Rock introduced Best Documentary and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith got up out of his chair and clocked Rock. "Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me," Chris Rock said and if you were wondering if it was a bit, Will Smith yelled "Keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth!" Rock then said "That was the greatest night in television history." Most of that was muted on US TV but here it is from Japan:

This clearly made his acceptance speech for Best Actor in King Richard all the more emotional:

Other big winners: Jane Campion won Best Director for Power of the Dog; Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Beyoncé opened the night by performng "Be Alive" from King Richard outside in a typically showstopping production with an orchestra, choir and backup dancers all dressed in tennis ball yellow. Watch that below.

Also performing: Billie Eilish & Finneas (No Time to Die's theme), Reba McEntire ("Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days) and Sebastián Yatra ("Dos Orugitas" from Encanto).

Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" wasn't nominated but has been such a sensation, they performed it anyway, which included Megan Thee Stallion.

The second hour of the Oscars featured a house band with Travis Barker, Sheila E, Robert Glasper and Oscars musical director Adam Blackstone.

Questlove's Summer of Soul won Best Documentary feature!

Drive My Car won Best International Feature.

Encanto won Best Animated Feature.

Ariana DeBose won the first big award of the night, Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.; and CODA's Troy Kostur on Best Supporting Actor.

Best Score was one of the awards that was given out before the ceremony and went to Hans Zimmer for Dune, beating out Jonny Greenwood for Power of the Dog, Nicholas Britell for Don't Look Up, Germaine Franco for Encanto, and Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers. Dune also won for Best Sound.

Another of the early awards was Best Live Action Short which went to Riz Ahmed for The Long Goodbye.

Check out the full list of.Oscar winner and nominees, which we'll update throughout the night, below.

2022 OSCAR WINNER AND NOMINEES

(winners are in bold)

BEST PICTURE

Belfast

WINNER: CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

WINNER: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

WINNER: Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

WINNER: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

WINNER: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

BEST SOUND

Belfast

WINNER: Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

WINNER: Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

WINNER: The Windshield Wiper

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

WINNER: The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

BEST FILM EDITING

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

WINNER: Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension

Attica

Flee

WINNER: Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Audible

Lead Me Home

WINNER: The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

WINNER: “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home