Here are the 2022 Oscars winners & performers (‘CODA,’ Questlove, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish & more)

Here are the 2022 Oscars winners & performers (‘CODA,’ Questlove, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish & more)
The 2022 Oscars were tonight at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater and CODA won the night's biggest award, Best Picture.
After a few years with no hosts, this year there are three -- Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall.
This year's Oscars telecast made some weird choices -- dancers during the In Memoriam section? -- but it was not boring. The craziest moment of the night came when Chris Rock introduced Best Documentary and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith got up out of his chair and clocked Rock. "Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me," Chris Rock said and if you were wondering if it was a bit, Will Smith yelled "Keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth!" Rock then said "That was the greatest night in television history." Most of that was muted on US TV but here it is from Japan:
This clearly made his acceptance speech for Best Actor in King Richard all the more emotional:
Other big winners: Jane Campion won Best Director for Power of the Dog; Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Beyoncé opened the night by performng "Be Alive" from King Richard outside in a typically showstopping production with an orchestra, choir and backup dancers all dressed in tennis ball yellow. Watch that below.
Also performing: Billie Eilish & Finneas (No Time to Die's theme), Reba McEntire ("Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days) and Sebastián Yatra ("Dos Orugitas" from Encanto).
Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" wasn't nominated but has been such a sensation, they performed it anyway, which included Megan Thee Stallion.
The second hour of the Oscars featured a house band with Travis Barker, Sheila E, Robert Glasper and Oscars musical director Adam Blackstone.
Questlove's Summer of Soul won Best Documentary feature!
Drive My Car won Best International Feature.
Encanto won Best Animated Feature.
Ariana DeBose won the first big award of the night, Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.; and CODA's Troy Kostur on Best Supporting Actor.
Best Score was one of the awards that was given out before the ceremony and went to Hans Zimmer for Dune, beating out Jonny Greenwood for Power of the Dog, Nicholas Britell for Don't Look Up, Germaine Franco for Encanto, and Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers. Dune also won for Best Sound.
Another of the early awards was Best Live Action Short which went to Riz Ahmed for The Long Goodbye.
Check out the full list of.Oscar winner and nominees, which we'll update throughout the night, below.
2022 OSCAR WINNER AND NOMINEES
(winners are in bold)
BEST PICTURE
Belfast
WINNER: CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
WINNER: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
BEST ACTRESS
WINNER: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
BEST ACTOR
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
WINNER: Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
WINNER: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
WINNER: Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
WINNER: Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
Dune (Jacqueline West)
Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
BEST SOUND
Belfast
WINNER: Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
WINNER: Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Encanto (Germaine Franco)
Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
WINNER: CODA (Sian Heder)
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
WINNER: The Windshield Wiper
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
WINNER: The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
BEST FILM EDITING
Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
WINNER: Dune (Joe Walker)
King Richard (Pamela Martin)
The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
WINNER: Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Ascension
Attica
Flee
WINNER: Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Audible
Lead Me Home
WINNER: The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)
WINNER: “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: Dune (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
WINNER: Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)
Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
WINNER: Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home