Here are the 2023 Oscar winners and performers

The 2023 Oscars are here, with Everything Everywhere All at Once winning seven of its 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (The Daniels), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis).

This year featiured live performances of the Best Original Song nominees, including Lady Gaga who originally was not scheduled. She sang "Hold My Hand," from Top Gun: Maverick, alongside this year's other nominees: Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), David Byrne, Son Lux & Stephanie Hsu (filling in for Mitski on their Everything Everywhere All at Once song), and Sofia Carson & Diane Warren (Tell it Like a Woman), all of whom lost to RRR's "Nautu Nautu" (its singers Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava will perform it).

Also performing tonight was Lenny Kravitz during this year's In Memoriam tribute.

Check out the full list of 2023 Oscar winners below.

2023 OSCAR WINNERS AND NOMINEES

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Todd Field, Tár

WINNER: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

WINNER: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell & Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig & Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick

WINNER: Sarah Polley, Women Talking

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

WINNER: Navalny

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Tems, “Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lady Gaga & BloodPop, “Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

WINNER: M.M. Keeravaani & Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu,” RRR

Diane Warren, “Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

Ryan Lott, David Byrne & Mitski, “This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Darius Khondji, Bardo

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

BEST EDITING

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa, Elvis

Monika Willi, Tár

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Christian M. Goldbeck & Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy & Bev Dunn, Elvis

Florencia Martin & Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter & Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water

Rick Carter & Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

WINNER: Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

WINNER: The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers

