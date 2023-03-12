Here are the 2023 Oscar winners and performers
The 2023 Oscars are here, with Everything Everywhere All at Once winning seven of its 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (The Daniels), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis).
This year featiured live performances of the Best Original Song nominees, including Lady Gaga who originally was not scheduled. She sang "Hold My Hand," from Top Gun: Maverick, alongside this year's other nominees: Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), David Byrne, Son Lux & Stephanie Hsu (filling in for Mitski on their Everything Everywhere All at Once song), and Sofia Carson & Diane Warren (Tell it Like a Woman), all of whom lost to RRR's "Nautu Nautu" (its singers Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava will perform it).
Also performing tonight was Lenny Kravitz during this year's In Memoriam tribute.
Check out the full list of 2023 Oscar winners below.
2023 OSCAR WINNERS AND NOMINEES
BEST PICTURE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Todd Field, Tár
WINNER: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
WINNER: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Edward Berger, Ian Stokell & Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig & Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick
WINNER: Sarah Polley, Women Talking
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
All That Breathes
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
WINNER: Navalny
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
WINNER: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once
John Williams, The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Tems, “Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Lady Gaga & BloodPop, “Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
WINNER: M.M. Keeravaani & Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu,” RRR
Diane Warren, “Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman
Ryan Lott, David Byrne & Mitski, “This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Darius Khondji, Bardo
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
BEST EDITING
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa, Elvis
Monika Willi, Tár
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
WINNER: Christian M. Goldbeck & Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy & Bev Dunn, Elvis
Florencia Martin & Anthony Carlino, Babylon
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter & Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
Rick Carter & Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
WINNER: Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Mary Zophres, Babylon
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
WINNER: The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
All Quiet on the Western Front
WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SOUND
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT
WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout