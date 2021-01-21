Here are your Bernie Sanders music memes

Bernie Sanders attended Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration on Wednesday in the most Bernie Sanders way possible, staying warm in a big utilitarian winter coat he's been seen in before, keeping his hands toasty in bulky hand-knitted mittens made from recyclable material, and carrying a stack of mail. A picture of him sitting, well isolated, cross-armed and cross-legged on a metal folding chair became an instant meme that hasn't run out of gas yet.

Bernie is well aware of his meme status. “It makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont," he said in a statement. "We have some good coats, as well.” He also told CBS' Gayle King, “You know, in Vermont we dress warm. We know something about the cold, and we’re not so concerned with good fashion. We want to keep warm, and that’s what I did today.”

Meanwhile, Seth Meyers had Bernie on Thursday night's show to talk about his look and said that the woman who made his mittens has been "somewhat overwhelmed" with requests:

The Cold Bernie meme has gone everywhere (and is still going), and there have been so many related to music. One of the first, and still one of the best, music-related memes put Bernie behind the merch booth:

Brooklyn club Saint Vitus has put Bernie in charge of the door:

Rough Trade put him at the start of the Record Store Day line:

Elsewhere put him on their roof:

Here's Bernie on the subway listening to Biggie:

Lots of people have put Bernie into classic album covers like this one -- Bernie with Minor Threat on the Salad Days 7" cover, created by Instagrammer @nickoutthejams and shared here by Walter Schreifels, which is just about perfect:

Michael Azerrad included that in a few of which figure into his book Our Band Could Be Your Life:

Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste shared this one:

Freddie Gibbs shared this one:

Portishead's Geoff Barrow shared this one:

Bernie & Bejar sounds like a dream to me:

Some more Bernie album covers:

And here are a few more Bernie music ones:

And here are a few non-music ones we liked: