Here Lies Man announce new album, ‘Ritual Divination’ (stream a track)

Here Lies Man (members of Antibalas) are set to follow 2019's No Ground To Walk On with a new album in 2021, Ritual Divination, due January 22 via RidingEasy Records.

Vocalist/guitarist/cofounder Marcos Garcia says, "Musically, it's an opening up more to traditional rock elements. It’s always been our intention to explore. And, as we travelled deeper into this musical landscape, new features revealed themselves." He continues that creating the record was an excuse to experiment and reflect on their general ethos as a group, with each song being representative of the soundtrack for individual scenes within a holistic film. Pieced together, they're meant to create a new world - one that encourages introspection and, hopefully, a chance to completely remove oneself from our current world so as to examine it. "It’s an inward psychedelic journey, the album is the trip," Marcos says. "The intention and purpose of the music is to create a sonic ritual to lift the veil of inner space and divine the true nature of reality."

The first single is "I Told You (You Shall Die)," which does indeed find Here Lies Man taking their musical exploration down new paths, but still has their trademark "if Black Sabbath played Afrobeat" sound intact. Listen below.

RITUAL DIVINATION TRACKLIST

1. In These Dreams

2. I Told You (You Shall Die)

3. Underland

4. What You See

5. Can't Kill It

6. Run Away Children

7. I Wander

8. Night Comes

9. Come Inside

10. Collector of Vanities

11. Disappointed

12. You Would Not See From Heaven

13. The Fates Have Won

14. Out Goes The Night

15. Cutting Through The Tether