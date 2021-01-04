Here Lies Man discuss influences on upcoming LP (stream a new track)

Afrobeat-infused heavy psych band Here Lies Man will release their fourth album Ritual Divination later this month (1/22 via RidingEasyRecords - pre-order), and we're premiering its newest single, "Collector of Vanities." As we've come to expect from this band, the new song has an infectious groove, tasty fuzzed-out riffs, and a hypnotic vibe that's as catchy as it is psychedelic. Hear it for yourself below.

Here Lies Man have been described as "if Black Sabbath played Afrobeat" since day one, but they've got plenty of other influences too, and we asked guitarist/vocalist/founder Marcos Garcia (who's also in Antibalas) about all the music that inspired this upcoming album. "Ritual Divination is channeling a mix of different energies," he said. "I categorized a list of songs by how the energy influenced the conceptualization of the album upon reflection."

Here's his list:

See if you can hear those coming through by listening to the new song and the two previous singles below...

Ritual Divination Tracklist

01. In These Dreams

02. I Told You (You Shall Die)

03. Underland

04. What You See

05. Can’t Kill It

06. Run Away Children

07. I Wander

08. Night Comes

09. Come Inside

10. Collector of Vanities

11. Disappointed

12. You Would Not See From Heaven

13. The Fates Have Won

14. Out Goes The Night

15. Cutting Through The Tether

Bonus 7" (UK pressing & direct from RidingEasy)

Side A: Run Away Children

Side B: I Wander