Here’s Gerard Way’s black metal song with members of Trivium and Emperor

As recently mentioned, Trivium's Matt Heafy is releasing a black metal album under the name Ibaraki that was produced and engineered by black metal veteran (and Emperor frontman) Ihsahn, and features guest vocals by Ihsahn, Nergal from Behemoth, and My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way. The song with Gerard is out now, and it's a nine-minute song that actually spends a lot of time in cleaner, proggier territory, but based on Ihsahn's recent Metal Hammer interview, we're pretty sure that's Gerard handling the black metal shrieks. He's good at it! Listen below.

The album, titled Rashomon, arrives 5/6 via Nuclear Blast and you can pre-order it on limited-to-300 white vinyl.

In related news, My Chemical Romance recently added more dates and revealed North American openers upcoming reunion tour, and just today they revealed UK openers, including Placebo, Frank Turner, and more.