here’s Post Malone’s all-Nirvana covers set, with Travis Barker on drums

As he said he would, Post Malone did an all-Nirvana covers livestream today (4/24) with proceeds going to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization, and as of this post he has raised over $2 million. (You can donate for the next 66 days, and Google.org will match $5 million.) What wasn't announced, was that his drummer would be none other than Travis Barker of blink-182. (And the band was rounded out by guitarist Nick Mac and bassist Brian Lee.)

What do you think? Was Posty's set better than Puddle of Mudd covering "About A Girl"? If you didn't watch, and you want to, you can stream the full set and view the setlist below. Donations are being taken here.

Setlists (with YouTube timestamps)

2:04: Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

7:31: Drain You

11:59: Come As You Are

16:22 Lounge Act

21:14: School

24:33: Heart Shaped Box

30:31: Something In The Way

34:43: About A Girl

38:58: Stay Away

45:56: Lithium

52:58: Breed

57:29: On A Plain

1:02:33: Very Ape

1:05:27: Territorial Pissings

1:11:35: In Bloom