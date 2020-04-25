here’s Post Malone’s all-Nirvana covers set, with Travis Barker on drums
As he said he would, Post Malone did an all-Nirvana covers livestream today (4/24) with proceeds going to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization, and as of this post he has raised over $2 million. (You can donate for the next 66 days, and Google.org will match $5 million.) What wasn't announced, was that his drummer would be none other than Travis Barker of blink-182. (And the band was rounded out by guitarist Nick Mac and bassist Brian Lee.)
What do you think? Was Posty's set better than Puddle of Mudd covering "About A Girl"? If you didn't watch, and you want to, you can stream the full set and view the setlist below. Donations are being taken here.
Setlists (with YouTube timestamps)
2:04: Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
7:31: Drain You
11:59: Come As You Are
16:22 Lounge Act
21:14: School
24:33: Heart Shaped Box
30:31: Something In The Way
34:43: About A Girl
38:58: Stay Away
45:56: Lithium
52:58: Breed
57:29: On A Plain
1:02:33: Very Ape
1:05:27: Territorial Pissings
1:11:35: In Bloom