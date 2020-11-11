Here’s Robert Pollard’s ballot for the ‘Rolling Stone’ Greatest Albums list

Over the summer Rolling Stone published their totally new 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list where they polled music writers, industry types and actual musicians. A few of the individual artists have shared their ballots, or part of them -- like Beastie Boys' Ad Rock and Raekwon -- and now Guided by Voices have shared Robert Pollard's ballot.

Judging from the picture, Bob used an old fashioned typewriter for his list, which is very on-brand, typing them out in descending order. If you're familiar with Guided By Voices 30+ albums you probably won't be surprised by a lot of artists who made his list. The Who appear four times, The Beatles, Wire, Queen and Genesis all have three albums on the list (and Paul McCartney has one solo album), and David Bowie, Big Star, Sparks, Lou Reed, Alice Cooper and Blue Oyster Cult all get two. Check out Robert Pollard's RS ballot below.

Meanwhile, Guided by Voices will release Styles We Paid For, the band's third album of 2020, in December which follows Mirrored Aztec and Surrender Your Poppy Field.

--