Hexvessel reissuing their debut, after playing it in full at Roadburn

Finland's Hexvessel are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the their debut album, Dawnbearer, with a set of reissues. Due out on June 4, the album will be available in four editions, 2LP black vinyl (preorder from our store), CD, and two box sets, blood and gold (limited to 300 copies) and black (limited to 200 copies). The box sets come with a demo album, Seminary Warlock, that features demos and early versions of album tracks, and the 2LP vinyl comes with a 16-page booklet.

The celebration also included a recent set at Roadburn Redux (the livestream version), where they played the album in full, original members back in the band included. They played on the Svart Records "stage" which was curated by Hexvessel's Mat McNerney (also of Grave Pleasures, Beastmilk, Carpenter Brut, etc).

"Dawnbearer is a very important album for us, being our first album but also the first original album release for Svart Records," Mat McNerney says. "It’s also a very special record for our fans, and one that’s particularly close to my heart, in a world of its own when compared to the other records we have made. Considering that it’s been out of print now for some time, I’m delighted to be able to oversee a reissue of this album, together with original demos and out-takes, and liner notes showing the making of this album which carries the initial DNA of Hexvessel’s musical and spiritual journey. We haven’t touched a thing on the original layout, but added some bonus material for the limited edition, should you wish to own a luxury edition of this, our now classic debut."

You can pre-order the 2LP edition in our shop, and get the limited box sets directly from Svart Records.

Hexvessel's most recent album, Kindred, came out in 2020. Read our review HERE.

Tracklisting: Hex Vessel - Dawnbearer Blood and Gold Box Set and Black Box Set

1. Invocation Summoning

2. Heart of the Mind World

3. Scarlet Cassocks

4. The Death Knell Tolls

5. A Cabalist Under The Gallows

6. I Am The Ritual

7. Radiant Transcendent

8. Wayward Confessor

9. Diamonds

10. A Stranger’s Grave

11. Conversations With Rosa

12. The Tunnel At The End Of The Light

13. Solomon’s Song

14. Wychwood Shrine

15. Oracle Of The Starlit Dawn

Bonus LP Seminary Warlock

1. I Am The Ritual – guitar demo

2. The Death Knell Tolls – demo

3. Cabalist Under The Gallows – demo

4. Heart of the Mind World – demo

5. Conversations With Rosa – demo

6. Diamonds – demo

7. Oracle Of The Starlit Dawn – demo

8. Radiant Transcendent – demo

9. Tunnel At The End Of The Light – violin demo

10. Cabalist Under The Gallows – Version 2 demo

11. Scarlet Cassocks – demo

12. Wayward Confessor – demo

13. Memoria Of The Starlit Dawn – demo

14. Paraphernalia

15. Heart’s Silent Scream

16. Dream Old Dreams Anew

