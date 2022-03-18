Hey, ily! announce debut album ‘Psychokinetic Love Songs’ (stream “Intrusive Thoughts Always”)

Hey, ily!'s Internet Breath EP was one of our favorite punk releases of 2021, so we're excited to learn that they're now set to release their debut full-length album, Psychokinetic Love Songs, on April 29 via Lonely Ghost Records. Hey, ily! started as the solo project of Caleb Haynes, but it expanded into a full band with Skyy Haman (synth), Conner Haman (drums), Stephen Redmond (bass), Trevin Baker (guitar), and that full-band sound is very present on the album's lead single "Intrusive Thoughts Always."

"We wanted this song, as the first full band song on the album, to perfectly encapsulate the personality of the rest of the album," the band tells us. "Catchy choruses, pummeling drums, and bizarre left turns. We’ve always wanted to write a thrash metal song, so with this song we thought: why not just put a thrash metal song in the middle of this seemingly regular emo song? That thought perfectly wraps up our process when writing this album. What would it sound like if we took out the traditional emo songwriting rules?"

That pretty much perfectly describes "Intrusive Thoughts Always," which is genre-less and all over the place but still feels like a catchy, cohesive emo-pop song. It's also bigger, cleaner, and more crisply produced than anything on Internet Breath, but doesn't lose any of Hey, ily!'s scrappy charm. It's a very promising first taste, and you can hear it below.

Hey, ily loading...

Tracklist

1. Rebooting

2. Intrusive Thoughts Always

3. Stress Headache

4. Glass House

5. Dreaming

6. Psychokinetic Love Song

7. Machine?

8. The Tempest

9. Human!

10. Shutting Down