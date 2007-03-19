hi, back sort of, sorry, email full, etc…

The Pogues @ Roseland, NYC - March 15, 2007 (CRED)



Hey all, sorry about the site going dead the past few days. I tried to make sure I could keep things going during SXSW, but obviously failed miserably. On top of that, I didn't realize my email was full the whole time so I pretty much haven't received anything to my POS Hotmail since Wednesday - please re-send if someting was returned to you (but no attached MP3s please). Thanks.

I'm actually still in Austin while I'm writing this, but am managing to get these few new posts up before my plane leaves back for NYC. Full SXSW coverage will start tonight (Monday) or tomorrow at which time things will be back to normal. Hopefully in the future I can make sure the site runs even during vacation.

I saw a ton of stuff while I was here, but of course still feel like I missed everything. People keep telling me Rage Against the Machine played, but then others say it didn't actually happen. Both of my day shows kept me really busy, but were great. Everyone asks "what was the best thing you saw?" It's all such a blur right now, so I have no idea, but semi-randomly catching Roky Erikson and Spoon at the annual during-SXSW "Ice Cream Social" was pretty cool, and Todd P's late night outlaw party on train tracks where rappers were performing on top of a car was also really great even though I was so tired at it.

A bunch of stuff I went to got shut down early by the police who were shutting down unofficial night parties left and right this year. That sucked. I fell asleep and missed the last night VICE party at an Elk's Lodge (it's 2nd location after getting moved), but that also got shut down early after a wall or balcony collapsed. Les Savy Fav managed to play one song before the police swarmed in. Nobody was hurt.

More later.....pictures obvs...